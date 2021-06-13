Texas-L.A. Dodgers Runs

When the Oakland A’s activated Jesus Luzardo and placed him in the bullpen, the expectation was that they had added a key piece to their bullpen. Luzardo had been lights out as a reliever in 2019, and although he was inconsistent in the rotation, he may be able to find himself as a pitcher in a different role. Manager Bob Melvin had already indicated his confidence in the lefty, as he was thrust into high leverage situations in his previous stint in the bullpen. This was not likely to be any different.