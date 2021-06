The gorgeous weather over the past week has not only heralded the start of summer but for many, the start of rosé reason. And, for lovers of a glass of “pink” that has now come to mean only one thing – Provencal rosé.Sometimes tall and slim, often elegantly bulbous or even slightly zany, but always distinctive in its very pale colour, varying only in subtle shades of salmon tinted pink, a bottle of Provencal rosé has probably the most recognisable “look” of any wine on sale.Rosé is made, to varying degrees, almost everywhere wine is made, but it has always...