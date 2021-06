France’s Emmanuel Macron slapped whereas greeting crowd throughout official go to. A bystander slapped French President Emmanuel Macron throughout the face throughout a visit to southeast France on Tuesday on the second cease of a nationwide tour.Photos on social media and broadcast on the BFM information channel confirmed Macron method a barrier to greet a person who, as a substitute of shaking palms, slapped the 43-year-old throughout the face.Macron’s bodyguards rapidly intervened and two folks have been arrested afterwards, native officers mentioned.“The person who tried to slap the president and one other particular person…