Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Ty Madden Blanks Bulls As Longhorns Hold Off South Florida

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKnBe_0aSndpgU00

Silas Ardoin told reporters Friday how special Ty Madden is on the mound. His consensus 98 miles per hour fastball, plus control under pressure has made him a star for Texas.

Simply put, there isn't a pitcher like him in the sport.

"Ty took me under his wing whenever I got here and I'm very thankful for him," Ardoin said. "It's been a pleasure working with him.

"I can't thank him enough for what he's done."

Madden, who is projected to be a top 15 selection next month in the MLB Draft, got the call to open the super regionals. If Saturday marks the end of his time at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, he left the crowd wanting more.

The Longhorns (46-15) ace did his part through 6 2/3 innings against South Florida (31-29), allowing his offense to take the night off. Though the bats came alive late, it was Madden's performance that kept Texas alive in a wild 4-3 victory.

"What the kid has done for our team with his leadership and his work ethic has helped mold this culture," Texas coach David Pierce said.

"For him to go out tonight, you know, lay it on the line, give it everything he had, again, you just can't ask anything else from him."

Madden relied heavily against Arizona State on his fastball. A week later, he would switch things up, trusting the slider as his payoff pitch. Payoff it did as eight of the nine strikeouts on the night came from the hands of the off-speed.

Not every pitch would fall right down the middle. Madden mixed in balls outside the zone and in the dirt, trying to get the USF bats to chase. While his pitch count went up, the score stayed at zero.

Madden's control remained smooth as the game progressed. He jammed batters to force popouts with runners in scoring position. He found ways to force inning-ending double plays when he walked a batter to start the frame.

Of the three hits, none went for more than a single.

"They were really struggling with the slider," Madden said. "It's been my best pitch all year and so, in games like that you can't take a pitch for granted."

The one damper on Madden's night was his final pitch that led to a walk. Pierce elected to go to the bullpen with a runner on second and two outs.

The good news? Tanner Witt needed three pitches to strike out Nick Gonzalez, holding the score a 2-0.

"If you look at the numbers I think Tanner Witt has the lowest batting average against with runners in scoring position in the country," Madden said of the freshman. "You're going to have a lot of confidence as a pitcher handing the ball to him with a runner on second knowing more than likely he's going to get out of that."

Ardoin said he's not sold that Madden's last start in Austin would be Saturday. It sure felt like it as he exited the mound to a roar of applause from over 7,000 Disch faithful.

As Witt warmed up, Madden reappeared from the dugout to give his curtain call, thanking those for the memories on the Forty Acres. If this is the end, he couldn't ask for a better goodbye.

The off-speed sent the Bulls packing. The control was enough through 107 pitches. Without Madden, who knows where Texas would be in 2021 altogether?

Eric Kennedy closed the door with a walk-off double to seal the Longhorns' victory, but it was Madden's dealing that gave Texas a chance. Now, they're a win away from returning to Omaha.

"It's been a great three years and we're not done yet," Madden said.

What do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
162
Followers
390
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#The Mlb Draft#Ufcu Disch Falk Field#Arizona State#Usf#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Facebook
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Eric Kennedy's Home Run Keeps Championship Dream Alive In Texas' Win Over Tennessee

Eric Kennedy is not known for his power. Then again, the flair for theatrics is too contagious to pass up in Omaha, Neb. at the College World Series, right?. A little over a week following his walk-off double against South Florida in the Austin Super Regionals, Kennedy ignited the Longhorns' offensive spark as the No.2 Longhorns (48-16) defeated No. 3 Tennessee, 8-4.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns' Witt And Nixon Named 2021 Freshman All-Americans

Texas freshmen pitchers Tanner Witt and Aaron Nixon were named to the Perfect Game 2021 College Freshman All-American team after solid play throughout the regular season and into the beginning of tournament play. According to an announcement from the organization on Monday, Witt was named to the first team while...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Too Little Too Late For Longhorns As Pitchers Battle

When the opponent breaks a 56 year-long College World Series strikeout record, it makes them almost unbeatable. Yet, Texas nearly pulled off the impossible in a 2-1 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs Sunday night in Omaha. The bats were silent throughout for both sides, leading to multiple CWS pitching...
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 3: Rice Vs. Texas

Texas wants to make a statement in 2021. A Week 3 matchup against Rice won't be one that is a statement win, but it's one that the Longhorns should be heavily favored in. Based on the name alone, the addition adds immense value to any offense. Last season's success in Tuscaloosa, Ala. has him geared up for his third stint calling the shots. This time around, it feels as if Texas might have the right guy and right staff.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Robinson Named To Walter Camp All-American Team

Texas is expecting big things on offense this season with Steve Sarkisian at the helm. Perhaps the biggest comes in the backfield after the success of Najee Harris in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Longhorns are expecting big things from second-year runner Bijan Robinson. The former five-star recruit burst onto the scene...
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens De-commits From Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns lost a major commitment on Thursday morning when 2023 El Campo running back Rueben Owens de-committed from the program. Owens, who is one of the top running back recruits in the nation for the 2023 class, as well as one of the top overall recruits in the state of Texas, made his announcement via Twitter.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas To Face SEC Foe Mississippi State in CWS Opener

You ever heard of Deja Vu? Well, Texas could be seeing that this week against at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The No. 2 Longhorns are set to battle against the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs to open the College World Series on Sunday, June 20. The first pitch is expected to be scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the game being broadcasted on ESPN2.
NBAPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Basketball Snags UMass Transfer Tre Mitchell For 2021 Season

Texas basketball fans are sure to be excited for the newest transfer to the team for the upcoming 2021 season. According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Longhorns are adding former University of Massachusetts center Tre Mitchell to the fold, as the 6-foot-9 sophomore will be one of many new faces to the team this season.