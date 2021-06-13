3298 NW 63rd St
Incredibly private 6 bedroom courtyard style home located in central Boca Raton. Recently renovated open floor plan and move in ready. The main house boasts marble and hardwood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, an oversized loft, a fireplace, spacious rooms, and an abundance of light. An expansive courtyard encompasses an outdoor kitchen, salt water pool, dining area, seating area, and lounge area surrounded by lush landscaping and privacy. A separate guest house surrounds the courtyard. In addition there is a secluded backyard perfect for play sets. This gorgeous home is perfect for entertaining.