3298 NW 63rd St

bocaratonrealestate.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncredibly private 6 bedroom courtyard style home located in central Boca Raton. Recently renovated open floor plan and move in ready. The main house boasts marble and hardwood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, an oversized loft, a fireplace, spacious rooms, and an abundance of light. An expansive courtyard encompasses an outdoor kitchen, salt water pool, dining area, seating area, and lounge area surrounded by lush landscaping and privacy. A separate guest house surrounds the courtyard. In addition there is a secluded backyard perfect for play sets. This gorgeous home is perfect for entertaining.

Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

608 28Th St

This house is certainly a WOW! Its elegance and stately presence make it a great place to call home. A large, leafy green tree in the front yard provides shade and natural beauty and invites you in. Enter onto a tiled front porch that leads into the living and dining rooms with Craftsman built-ins preserved in their original wood finish. Here and in the hallway, there are refinished hardwood floors and there is a patio off the dining room offering an outdoor option on warm evenings. The kitchen is updated with quartz counters, a subway tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and ample counter space. Enjoy a tranquil view of the backyard through the kitchen window. Add to this an updated bathroom and coved ceilings in the bedrooms to make this home easy and comfortable to live in. The house is equipped with double-pane windows, a laundry room off of the kitchen, and an inviting fenced-in yard. There is a parking pad in the back with a gate that locks.
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

1702 9th ST NW

2br - 1500ft² - 2BR+loft, Row House, Great Location! (Shaw) - Charming 1,500 sq. ft. top floor 2BR + Loft located in 1900's brick row house in Shaw. This row house boasts four units total. ½ block to Shaw Metro station and close to the new O Street Market project featuring residential, hotel and lots of new retail. 1702 9th Street, NW. m.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4927 NW 55th St

GREAT LOCATION!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIRABLE MAINLANDS OF TAMARAC!!! , KITCHEN UPDATED WITH GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, located in a 55 plus community. Screened in Patio. Close to Florida Turnpike and many shopping centers. LOW MONTHLY HOA INCLUDES LAWN CARE WITH SPRINKLERS, 2 CLUBHOUSES, 2 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS. GREAT SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1133 14th St NW #402

Be in the heart of it all; access to everything the 14th St Corridor has to offer! Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and ample restaurants and shops. Loft style unit complete with industrial touches. Exposed concrete and ductwork. Large insulated windows let in a lot of natural light. Kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled. ELFA closet systems, Porcelenosa tile., stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Garage parking! McPherson Square Metro for easy access. Check out the monument views from the roof deck! Alta condo building is LEED-certified . Other common amenities include a front desk and party room. Pet friendly building.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9953 NW 24th St

Don't miss your chance to buy a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in the beautiful City of Coral Springs. Nice corner lot within minutes to all of what Coral Springs has to offer. Split floor plan with master bath ensuite. Open concept kitchen with sliding doors opening to screened in patio for easy access for entertaining. Cabana bath. Flooring throughout.
Real Estateremax.ca

2216 19 ST SW

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own this SPECTACULAR 50'x100' lot in Bankview! Great investment opportunity! Currently suited with both units rented. Buy and hold or potential for development! AMAZING city views from potential second story development. Nice slope in the backyard. Upstairs features a traditional floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the main living room and dining room. Walk out Basement with separate entrances features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen. A family room and den complete the unit. Shared laundry in furnace room. Newer hot water tank. Come and see what makes this property so special!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

10072 NW 2nd St

Do not miss this opportunity to own this incredible home in Sunset Cove. Located in the heart of Plantation, Sunset Cove is one of the few gated single family home communities. This 3 BED 2 BATH home is a one story and immaculately maintained. New Roof put on in 2015, hurricane protection throughout, vaulted ceilings throughout, this home has it all. Tile flooring throughout the living area, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a gorgeous updated master bathroom. Split bedroom plan, private backyard, and much more. The community has a guard gate, community pool, and takes care of all the landscaping. Located next to restaurants, Publix, local highways, Sawgrass mall, and more. This one will not last!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

234 Longfellow St NW

This is the exquisite and spacious home that you have been searching for. This 4 BR/3 BA features wide-plank wood floors and recessed lighting through entry-level and top floors. The open first floor features space for living and dining, kitchen, and den. The amazing kitchen features white shaker cabinets with white and black quartz countertops that also create an illustrious backsplash. The large oversized quartz island is perfect for entertaining and also for everyday home life. Upstairs, the home comes to life. In the Owners Suite, there are vaulted ceilings that bring a lot of light into the home and a large oversized closet. The magnificent en-suite bath features a stunning marble shower double vanity. Also on the top level, are two nicely sized bedrooms, laundry, and a full bathroom. The basement has a connected stair and is fully finished. A separate wet bar is installed with a cabinet for entertaining. A full bath, large bedroom, and rear access complete the basement area. Walk out from the kitchen to your amazing wood deck and access to two car parking. The property is secured by a roll-up garage door with automatic controls. This home was designed and completed without leaving any details. Walk to many restaurants, grocery and many fun shops in the area. Minutes from Downtown DC and within a short walk to public transportation.
Real Estatefoxroach.com

2639 SEPVIVA ST

Great New Listing situated on a 95 ft. Deep Lot (Running Street to Street) with Potential for Parking. This 3 Story home offers 3 Bedrooms plus a Den, Hardwood Floors throughout, Newer Kitchen and a Huge Landscaped Garden. 1st Floor: Enter into a Light filled Living/Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Built ins. Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, Deep Granite Countertops, Mosaic Slate Backsplash, Under Counter Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances and Porcelain Floor. Private Yard with a Beautiful Landscaped 50 ft. Garden Area running through to Janney Street. 2nd Floor: Straight floating Staircase leads to a very comfortable Den/Sitting Room with Hardwood Floors. Nice Size Front Bedroom with Great Light, Hardwood Floor and Deep Closets. Full Classic Bath with Subway Tile and a Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3rd Floor: 2 Nice Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Great Closet Space and Some Built in Shelving. Basement: Great Storage Space, Washer, Dryer and Mechanicals. This property sits on 2 Parcels Sepviva & Janney Street with many possibilities - Create a Rear Parking Space or Keep Garden and use the Entire Parcel for yourself or even sell off Janney Street Lot (12x42). Great House with newer HVAC Unit. Come and Have a Look.
Real Estateremax.ca

407 - 315 9A ST NW

SUNNYSIDE TOP FLOOR w/ DOWNTOWN VIEWS!! Freshly painted & located steps from the LRT or just walk to work in a few minutes! Very Solid and secure "Concrete" building is close to Kensington shops, half a block to Safeway & plenty of coffee shops, pubs & dining! The Suite was fully renovated a number of years ago & features Granite counter tops with under mount sink, Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom with Granite counter top, Laminate, Tile & Carpet, huge patio doors off the living room looking Southeast with great views of downtown. In-suite laundry with washer & dryer included. Great Investment or affordable down town living! Hurry on this one!!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

11055 Via Amalfi

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath, (3rd bedroom used as Den), PLUS Hobby/Game Room in quaint Tivoli Reserve, an Active Adult Community offering estate type homes...No Zero Lot Line here...Situated in an intimate setting of only 220 homes, this home will welcome you with volume ceilings boasting a spacious, open and bright home. Beautifully maintained, this home offers Crown Molding in the Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master bedroom that simply adds the perfect touch of elegance. AND a Bonus...double Crown Molding in Dining and in the Master Bedroom Coffer Ceilings. The kitchen boasts pull-outs in pantry and some cabinets. 42'' white cabinets w/under cabinet lighting. Hi hat lighting in various rooms along with ceramic tile throughout except Master bedroom, second bedrooms, and den.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3501 Bittersweet Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Bon Air ready for you! Split foyer entry with slate tile floor, chandelier & coat closet. Up in the living room one finds hardwood floors, recessed & track lighting, bay window & crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen (fully renovated in 2019)with custom cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless apps & under cabinet lighting. Dining room with hardwood floors, chandelier, decorative moldings & access to the back yard. On the 2nd floor the primary bedroom comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, 2 sliding door closets & private bathroom with walk-in shower. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, ceiling fans & sliding door closets. Spacious step down family room off foyer with stone tile floor, full wall gas fireplace with brick surround, recessed lighting & screened in porch access. Large utility room with concrete floors. 1/2 bath (plumbed for shower) & lots of space perfect for home gym or workshop with back yard access. Home also features paved driveway, brick & newer hardiplank siding, newer roof, huge screened in porch (11 x 12), back deck, detached storage shed, conditioned crawlspace & so much more! Won't Last Long!
Georgetown, MAWicked Local

HOME PROFILE: Georgetown home built in 1730 has spacious addition

LIVING SPACE: 2,828 sq. ft. Charm and livability go hand-in-hand in this fascinating property that dates to 1730 and comes with stories of hidden root cellars and trees that are probably over 100 years old. As intriguing as these anecdotes are, the real appeal of this home is what you see right now — an exceptionally spacious residence filled with all kinds of wonderful period and contemporary architectural features.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

328 W 1ST ST

You will love coming home to this move-in ready ranch in a well established neighborhood and Andover Schools which features a lovely living room with carpeting, fireplace, and ceiling fan, formal dining with chandelier and door to the screened in porch that will make your summer barbecues a breeze, cooking will be a pleasure in this light and bright kitchen with all the appliances to remain, tile flooring, and pantry area. Spend peaceful nights in this sensational main floor master suite complete with carpeting, neutral decor, walk-in closet with great built-ins, and updated private bathroom with tile shower. Enjoy just hanging out in this fabulous finished basement complete with large rec room with neutral decor to go with any decorating idea you might have, recessed area, huge laundry room with washer and dryer remaining, and built-ins, additional bedroom, and unfinished room that could easily be turned into a bonus room with a finished half bathroom Sit back and relax out on this screened-in deck with newer roof while looking out to the spacious backyard with wood fencing and lots of room to play! Welcome Home!
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

23305 Barwood Lane #103

Completely remodeled 2 bed/2 bath condo. Beautiful kitchen that opens up to the living room has solid wood cabinets( soft closed system), stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, and under cabinet lighting. Wood looking Luxury vinyl planks floor throughout the unit (live time warranty, 100% water proof). Updated bathrooms have custom cabinetry, granite counters and custom lightning. Master Bedroom has a frame-less glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and additional linen closet. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy watching the golfers on the big patio. Assigned covered carport in front of the building and plenty of guest parking. Extra secured storage area. Low maintenance includes: Hot and Cold water, garbage and cable, tennis, heated pool, sauna, Club House with.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6303 Josephine Road

Say it with me - PERFECTION!! The owners want to provide a home for you that is immaculate and ready for your immediate occupancy. This amazing split has been painstakingly maintained/updated and has a contemporary modern interior. The family room is a perfect place for entertaining guests with the french doors that lead out to a lovely screened in back patio. Your new home features a "formal" living room with a very nice adjacent dining room. One bedroom on the lower level next to a full bath; with three bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs. The yard has been fenced in for your privacy and your pets enjoyment. You can trust the photos - this house looks amazing. Come take a tour before it is gone.Seller is related to the listing agent.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8724 NW 27th St

**Watch the Video June 23rd on Facebook/YouTube** This home is HUGE! When you look at it from the front it looks like most of the homes in the community. However, there is a massive 1,210 two story additional in the back complete with a fireplace, wood plank ceiling, & spiral staircase leading to the office which could be a 6th bedroom. I have shown and sold hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and this is a fantastic first for me! It's amazing. In addition to office you have 5 bedrooms on a 4/1 primary/secondary split, perfect for privacy. I also loved that there are three dining areas, the large centralized kitchen, and the screened in patio! The sellers favorite part is the no HOA neighborhood which is known for get togethers, happy hours, block parties, & other events! Welcome home.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

3704 Morrison St NW

With pride, we present for the first time since 1977 a home that is the essence of Chevy Chase DC Located in the sweet spot of the neighborhood where you still hear the birds and not the buses, yet just a very short walk to everything; restaurants, shops, banks, movie theater, schools, community center, parks and even Metro. A charming treasure of architectural significance, this American foursquare house displays the sought after details of its day "“ grand proportions, beautifully-crafted unpainted period trim, large windows featuring lovely leaded glass, a huge wrap-around porch, and the most captivating garage/carriage house you've ever seen! The current second floor plan offers four bedrooms and one large bath, but allows for easy conversion to three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This is truly a rare opportunity to live on perhaps the best block in all of Chevy Chase DC!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

8352 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Meticulously cared for custom 3 Bd,3 Bath home shows pride of ownership in every detail.Dream kitchen with 42inch cabinets,46x86 granite island,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,breakfast nook.Access from kitchen to formal dining room.Living room has 12 coffered ceilings, gas fireplace.Architectural details to include curved walls in MB and kitchen.Spacious master bedroom,ensuite complete with expansive walk-in closet with seasonal bar for 3 levels to hang clothes,built-in shoe rack.Walk in closets in all bedrooms.Second floor has large open family room,vaulted ceilings, full bath.Abundance of attic storage. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio.Professionally designed landscaping.Community Pool.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6318 N Ulysses St

BONUS DETACHED 24x24 GARAGE/WORKSHOP/MANCAVE with 220 electric service accompanies this move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with Habiger Park just a short walk away! Private backyard is fenced and features a beautifully patterned large concrete patio area for relaxing in the shade. Fully applianced kitchen contains newer GE stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built in microwave. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Locking cabinets are built into the large walk in closet in master bedroom. The fully finished basement boasts new carpet, a wood burning gas start fireplace in the huge family room, large 4th bedroom, 2nd full bath, and a large bonus room perfect for home office, exercise, hobbies, you name it! Large utility room has washer & dryer which are included with the home. The detached garage has garage door opener, workbench, lighting, shelving, and the aforementioned 220 electric service! What a wonderful property, call today for your private showing before it is GONE!!!