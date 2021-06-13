3298 NW 63rd St

This is the exquisite and spacious home that you have been searching for. This 4 BR/3 BA features wide-plank wood floors and recessed lighting through entry-level and top floors. The open first floor features space for living and dining, kitchen, and den. The amazing kitchen features white shaker cabinets with white and black quartz countertops that also create an illustrious backsplash. The large oversized quartz island is perfect for entertaining and also for everyday home life. Upstairs, the home comes to life. In the Owners Suite, there are vaulted ceilings that bring a lot of light into the home and a large oversized closet. The magnificent en-suite bath features a stunning marble shower double vanity. Also on the top level, are two nicely sized bedrooms, laundry, and a full bathroom. The basement has a connected stair and is fully finished. A separate wet bar is installed with a cabinet for entertaining. A full bath, large bedroom, and rear access complete the basement area. Walk out from the kitchen to your amazing wood deck and access to two car parking. The property is secured by a roll-up garage door with automatic controls. This home was designed and completed without leaving any details. Walk to many restaurants, grocery and many fun shops in the area. Minutes from Downtown DC and within a short walk to public transportation.