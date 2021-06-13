David Lynch’s Wisteria Updates : Cast tease involvement & Twin Peaks connection
David Lynch’s next, “Wisteria” (aka “Unrecorded Night”) is long believed to be a secret title for what would be a fourth season of “Twin Peaks”. Firstly, the Wisteria flower is a flower found in the U.S, especially in Texas – which is where Carrie Page (Laura Palmer’s alter-ego on the most recent episode of the series) is located. Lynch has said numerous times he’d love to explore Carrie Page’s story more.moviehole.net