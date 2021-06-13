Screen adjustment not centered

Ensure your vision is crystal clear, no matter your activity, with the VOY Glasses Cadore 2nd-gen tunable eyewear. This updated lens boasts an elegant stainless steel frame design. What’s more, the adjustable lens adapts to your vision. Just a smooth turn is all it takes to transition from reading to driving and working on the computer to going for a walk. The capabilities rely on nano-precision technologies and have received a CES 2021 Innovation Award. Also, the Cadore makes a great addition to your WFH setup. Not only do these eyeglasses protect against UV light, but they also block out blue light from electronic devices. Moreover, they’re antiscratch and antiglare, and they have water resistance. Finally, you can get this eyewear either as regular glasses or sunglasses, which come with the premium polarized mirrored lenses. That way, you can enjoy adaptable vision whether you’re indoors or outdoors.