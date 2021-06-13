Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Screen adjustment not centered

xda-developers
 10 days ago

Anyone familiar with adjusting the screen so that it is centered? Mine is justified too fast right and isn't centered. When i do *#0*# and select "touch" the X on the screen is too far to the right. I can't see the border all the way around. The border is only visible on the left side of the screen not on the right at all.

forum.xda-developers.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Fitness centers adjust to operations under lifted health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a week since Ohio's health orders lifted, and gym and fitness studio owners are slowly making changes to how they work with clients. At System of Strength, owners have lifted the mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated but allow any client to wear one if it makes them feel more comfortable.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Adjustable Burger Presses

If you consider yourself a burger-making aficionado, this new adjustable burger press device might just be for you. Designed with the do-it-yourself burger-maker in mind, Outset Grillwear's new tool makes it easy to measure the weight of your patties. It molds round patties into three different weighted settings: 1/4 pound, 1/3 pound, and 1/2 pound.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to adjust brightness on an Android phone

Whether your phone sports an LCD or an AMOLED panel, everyone has a personal preference for how bright or how dim they like to keep their Android phone screen. If you don't want to leave the brightness settings on auto adjustment, change them manually. Adjusting the brightness level on your Android phone is easy peasy lemon squeezy. Let's get started!
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MicroPython 1.16 adds command line remote control

A new release of MicroPython has been made available by the Adafruit team bringing with it a number of new features including command line remote-control tool called “mpremote”. As the name of the feature suggests it has been added to provide users with a way of remotely controlling a MicroPython-based device from the command line and features serial terminal, filesystem access, support to mount a local directory on the remote device as well as a macro language to define custom commands. check out the video below to learn more about what MicroPython is and how it can be used to create a wide variety of different applications and projects.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

AZIO IZO intuitive wireless keyboard set offers wired & wireless setups for Mac & Windows

Guarantee your desk stands out from the rest with the AZIO IZO intuitive wireless keyboard set. With wired and wireless options that work with both Mac and Windows setups, these accessories suit everyone. Available in three different styles—Baroque Rose, Blue Iris, and White Blossom—each option has a pearlescent coating. With a tone-on-tone design, this kit has gold accents, like on the space bar and the dual control knob. In fact, the knob manages the sound when you spin it and the backlight when you tap it. Additionally, you can navigate through 21 different backlight modes. Offering a 5,000 mAH battery capacity, a Bluetooth and USB interface, and three Bluetooth profiles, this set includes a keyboard, calculator, and mouse. Finally, with a cohesive, curved round design, this set provides ergonomic comfort and a style that differs from traditionally harsh edges.
Cell Phonesava360.com

How To Keep iPhone Screen On

If your iPhone screen is turning off too quickly, here is how to make it stay on for longer. Your phone may also be in Low Power Mode. We will show you how to turn off that setting. MORE HOW TO VIDEOS:. How To Test Internet Speed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enrM3O8N9p0. How To...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

YSMART LED mini flashlight is super bright, lighweight

YSMART is a lightweight LED mini flashlight available in a variety of different materials including copper or titanium and has been specifically designed to be an everyday carry (EDC) flashlight you can keep on your keychain or zipper pull. Thanks to over 800 backers the project has blasted past $65,000 with still 31 days remaining. Offering an ultralightweight yet super bright LED mini flashlight to help out in those awkward moments you may not have your smart phone handy or its battery is depleted. YSMART have completed five successful Kickstarter’s to date and have now created a small flashlight with an instant on off button with 100 lumens at your disposal.
Technologyxda-developers

Screen turn on during call

Hi guys, I've a truble with my Poco. I'm on the 12.2.6 EU stable. during call the screen turn on all the time, if I press screen off button too. there are some solutions? thanks.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Adjustable Standalone WFH Desks

The 'Remotable' portable work desk is a mobile furniture solution for professionals working from home to help them transform virtually any space indoors or out into the perfect spot for productivity. The desk maintains a design that can be easily transported between locations thanks to its modular and lightweight construction,...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Returnal update adjusts difficulty

Housemarque has released a new update for Returnal that fixes a number of issues and makes some balance adjustments. Starting with balance, difficulty adjustments have been made to all biomes “for a more balanced gameplay experience,” according to the developer. Parasites will also no longer be rewarded to players when avenging their corpse.
Electronicsroboticgizmos.com

Bakiwi DIY Walking Robot Kit

Here is a robot kit that comes with everything you need to experiment with your own walking robot. The Bakiwi is an open source robot that contains all electronics and mechanical components you need to put it together. More advanced users can always customize its legs an body. For this...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Bakeey ZH339 10W Cooling Smartphone Radiator with LED Display

Here is another smartphone radiator that keeps your phone cool as you play. The Bakeey ZH339 Smartphone Cooler is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It has a LED display with adjustable temperature of 5 to 40C. It has buttons for simply temperature adjustment. More gadgets like this: here. The...
Cell Phonesgruntstuff.com

MIUI will have a meter to see the health of your Xiaomi battery

MIUI will enable understanding the health standing of the battery. If Xiaomi is one of our favourite cell phone manufacturers, The identical will be mentioned of its customization layer known as MIUI. The reality is that MIUI little or nothing seems to be like pure Android but it surely has additional features that make it actually fascinating.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Power up your iPhone with Anker's amazing car charger at 28% off for Prime Day

Ever find yourself out-and-about and realize that your iPhone is about to die? Don't worry; it happens to the best of us. That's why you should always have a charger in your car, and the Anker 30W Dual USB Car Charger is one of the absolute best car chargers that you can buy. Many of us here at iMore use Anker power products because they're reliable and last a long time, and this car charger is no exception.
CESPosted by
Gadget Flow

VOY Glasses Cadore 2nd-gen tunable eyewear adapt to your vision and has an elegant frame

Ensure your vision is crystal clear, no matter your activity, with the VOY Glasses Cadore 2nd-gen tunable eyewear. This updated lens boasts an elegant stainless steel frame design. What’s more, the adjustable lens adapts to your vision. Just a smooth turn is all it takes to transition from reading to driving and working on the computer to going for a walk. The capabilities rely on nano-precision technologies and have received a CES 2021 Innovation Award. Also, the Cadore makes a great addition to your WFH setup. Not only do these eyeglasses protect against UV light, but they also block out blue light from electronic devices. Moreover, they’re antiscratch and antiglare, and they have water resistance. Finally, you can get this eyewear either as regular glasses or sunglasses, which come with the premium polarized mirrored lenses. That way, you can enjoy adaptable vision whether you’re indoors or outdoors.
Softwareguidingtech.com

How to Screen Record on Mac

Apple's macOS offers a handy Screenshot tool to capture a specific part of the screen. That is useful for creating online content for classes, lectures, webinars, tutorials, etc. That's where the Screenshot tool is useful for screen recording. Here's how you can use the Screenshot's native screen recording capability or take the help of a third-party app to record the screen on your Mac.
MakeupKATU.com

Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation

It's a foundation that automatically matches your unique skin tone. Lifestyle Expert Angie Bruse joined us to share more about Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation. She also shared a special for AM Northwest viewers: Get $10 off a Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Color Foundation Kit plus Free Eye Lash Enhancer & Free Shipping.
Chinaalternativemedicine.com

Making Small Adjustments for Consistent Growth

Many people abandon their goals and fail to realize their vision because they don’t see immediate results. They interpret their failure as an indication that they lack the necessary ability or that it was the wrong goal in the first place and then give up. In this article, Joey Klein, author of the upcoming book, ‘The Inner Matrix,’ outlines how and why minor adjustments can compound and lead to significant gains in performance over time.
Bicyclesgadgetify.com

Peloton Bike Honeywell HT-900 Fan Mount

The Peloton Bike is more than capable of giving you a good workout indoors. In order to stay cool, you may want to use a fan near your bike. This Peloton Bike Honeywell HT900 fan mount can help. It has a stainless steel construction and lets you attach a powerful fan to your bike to make your rides more comfortable.