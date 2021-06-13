Letter to the editor: Officials allowing over-development across valley
The city and county commissioners' unofficial "maximum accommodation" policy (not to be confused with growth management!) has generated unprecedented over-development throughout Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley the past 25-plus years. According to latest estimates, the 2.4% growth rate in 2020 brought the county’s population to 119,938 — and we still do not have a county-wide public transit system!www.bozemandailychronicle.com