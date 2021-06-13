Cancel
Letter to the editor: Officials allowing over-development across valley

By Douglas Stream
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 10 days ago

The city and county commissioners' unofficial "maximum accommodation" policy (not to be confused with growth management!) has generated unprecedented over-development throughout Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley the past 25-plus years. According to latest estimates, the 2.4% growth rate in 2020 brought the county’s population to 119,938 — and we still do not have a county-wide public transit system!

