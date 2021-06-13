Cancel
TV Series

Hermes (Blood of Zeus)

planetminecraft.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an adaptation of the Netflix Blood of Zeus character, Hermes herald of the gods. He is able to move quickly and freely between the worlds of the mortal and the divine, aided by his winged sandals. (might be updated for details corrections), (Another one will be posted with...

www.planetminecraft.com
#Blood
Musicbachtrack.com

Late Night Lieder with The Hermes Experiment

Tickets*: £16.50, £14.30 (conc) FREE (U26/students) The Hermes Experiment is a contemporary quartet made up of harp, clarinet, voice and double bass. Capitalising on their deliberately idiosyncratic combination of instruments, the ensemble regularly commissions new works, as well as creating their own innovative arrangements and venturing into live free improvisation. Their soprano, Heloise Werner, appeared at Leeds Lieder as a Young Artist in 2018. It is particularly good to welcome her back to Leeds with her with her “boldly entertaining” (The Scotsman) ensemble, for an evening that “mirrors our current musical landscape” (The Observer). As part of their programme, The Hermes Experiment will improvise on poems written by poets local to Leeds, creating our very own 2021 Leeds Lieder Songbook.
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

INSERT AS TITLE OF YOUR COMMENT: Character Name | Canon | Reserved/Not Reserved. ❥ Fandom OC Approval: (Name of mod who approved you or N/A) Warped Morality & Understanding of the world. Nero is an experiment born and raised in a kill-or-be-killed environment to become the perfect weapon for Shinra. He's never known traditional morality and frankly he doesn't comprehend it. If you're close to him he won't go out of his way to bother you, however if it would benefit him to he'd do it without thinking twice about it. There is no "team" in Deepground. Every man is for himself. That being said, he understands that he can't simply do as he pleases and there are consequences to his actions. This translates to: good behavior gets you rewards like hanging out with your brother, and bad behavior gets you chained to a rock. To this point, he's kind of a tool? He delights in pressing people's buttons and getting them to hate him. Frankly, he has no idea how to interact with people who don't hate him if they aren't Weiss.
Comicsdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

I really do appreciate that after last month's bonus chapter, Mochizuki is assuring us she's getting everything back on track with a big splash of blood in this month's chapter. XD. Just the differing tones going on here: the anime is starting off where everything was "fine" and the manga...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Say They'd Be Up for a 'True Blood' Reboot (Exclusive)

A True Blood reboot isn't totally out of the question for Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. In February, HBO confirmed it was currently developing a True Blood revival series with Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which will see series creator, Alan Ball, stepping in to give his thoughts on the revival. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the couple about the infamous HBO series, and the possibility of joining in on the reboot and getting the cast back together again.
Musicghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Blood of The Phoenix Shares Their “Signs of War (Lyric Video)”

Vancouver’s Thrashy and Melodic Metalcore band Blood of The Phoenix has dropped a crushing new song and lyric video for the track “Signs of War.” The track comes from their forthcoming debut EP From What We Used To Know due out July 2nd, 2021,, and will leave you needing to hear more. Featuring dramatic, heavy songs, Blood of The Phoenix is buoyed by the powerful and inspiring vocals of Jess Escobar. Jess has one of the best voices we’ve heard in a long time and is complemented by killer hooks and heavy parts for all the kids to mosh to in your bedroom or your first shows back in the world. Check out the lyric video, right now!
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Blood Like Magic (Hardcover)

A rich, dark urban fantasy debut following a teen witch who is given a horrifying task: sacrificing her first love to save her family’s magic. The problem is, she’s never been in love—she’ll have to find the perfect guy before she can kill him. After years of waiting for her...
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Explains How Zeus Survived and Renames Him

One Piece's War For Wano has seen plenty of casualties when it comes to the battle that has the Straw Hat Pirates facing off against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it has also seen a number of surprising resurrections, with the cloud known as Zeus being one of the most recent. Originally on the side of Big Mom, Zeus found himself switching his allegiances and being swallowed by the other followers of the leader of Cake Island, but apparently, it's hard to keep a good cloud down as the former villain springs back to life.
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

Life is Blood (Warrior (TV 2019))

Fandom: Warrior (TV 2019) Prompt: Warrior (TV), Rosalita Vega, Rosalita doesn’t die. Summary: All Rosalita could sense was home, and she took comfort in it while she died. Only she didn’t die. Warnings: injury recovery. Link to work: https://archiveofourown.org/works/32025346.
Musicboxden.com

RJ Payne Ft Ransom - There will be Blood(Prod By Vanderslice)

RJ Payne Ft Ransom - There will be Blood(Prod By Vanderslice) Payne been k*lling everything he touches.. Ransom ripped this sh*t too.. Payne been k*lling everything he touches.. Ransom ripped this sh*t too.. It's rare that I could say Payne got outshined but Ransom went the fu*k in on this...
Worldworldtruthvideos.org

The ((Crucifixion)) of Russia

This is Steven Spielberg at the Boston Boming & Ned said it wasnt him. I still have ALL the pics of that staged event day. Ned is a shill. @Neff: The narrator I think is Dan Walker. Hes on goyim tv too. But, I do NOT think he is a shill in any type of way.
TV & VideosJustice

Bard Of Blood Web Series Free Download In HD Quality (20201)

Many people have been searching on the internet about the popular web series, Bar of Blood and downloading the series for free in HD quality. Here we have brought you a complete guide on how you can download Bar of Blood and we will be guiding you on whether to download the web series through torrent platforms and telegram as well. Firstly, let’s take a look at the Bar of Blood series.
Musicechoesanddust.com

(((O))) : Under The Influence with Divest

Fronted by long-time friends, collaborators and songwriting duo Andreas Heinesen Kase and Hans-Ole Sponberg-Hansen, DIVEST are riding a wave of positivity from their first string of singles and their their debut album Time Well Spent in 2020 – a rather unfortunate year for their first record but, staying true to the ethos of their debut album, the band have indeed spent their time since well – writing, producing and recording two new EPs to be released in 2021.
Musicearmilk.com

Children of Zeus point to what inspires them, on the laid back "Be Someone"

It's been a wild twelve months for the supremely talented UK duo Children of Zeus (Konny Kon and Tyler Daley). In the midst of a pandemic, and with touring out of the window, the Manchester born pair have holed themselves up in the studio finishing the follow up to 2018's Travel Light. With the album all but finished, they made an appearance in the Colors booth. This, in turn, exposed them to even more potential fans of their Soul driven sound. To celebrate the release of their brand new album Balance, we have been blessed with a video for single "Be Someone".