Hermes (Blood of Zeus)

Tickets*: £16.50, £14.30 (conc) FREE (U26/students) The Hermes Experiment is a contemporary quartet made up of harp, clarinet, voice and double bass. Capitalising on their deliberately idiosyncratic combination of instruments, the ensemble regularly commissions new works, as well as creating their own innovative arrangements and venturing into live free improvisation. Their soprano, Heloise Werner, appeared at Leeds Lieder as a Young Artist in 2018. It is particularly good to welcome her back to Leeds with her with her “boldly entertaining” (The Scotsman) ensemble, for an evening that “mirrors our current musical landscape” (The Observer). As part of their programme, The Hermes Experiment will improvise on poems written by poets local to Leeds, creating our very own 2021 Leeds Lieder Songbook.