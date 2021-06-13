Cancel
Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker)

Cover picture for the articleSideshow and Iron Studios present the Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker) Art Scale 1:10 Battle Diorama Series Statue!. The Battle Diorama Series features characters from the hit animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! The Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker) Statue stands approximately 8.26" tall and includes both masked and unmasked head sculpts.

Marvel Spider-Man Peter B. Parker SV-Action Action Figure

"Alright people, let's do this one last time! My name is Peter B. Parker". Based on the hit movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, from Sentinel comes the Marvel Spider-Man Peter B. Parker SV-Action Action Figure! This fully articulated figure allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes as well as funny everyday life just as seen in the movie. It comes with a huge selection of optional parts including 2x heads for the Spider-Man suit, 3x Peter Heads revealing his real face, multiple hand parts for different poses to effect parts and objects like mug, glasses, and newspaper. Measures about 6-inches tall.
Unearthed Venom Concept Art Gives Tom Hardy's Symbiote a Creepier Vibe

When the Spider-Man character of Venom first debuted in 2007's Spider-Man 3, there were many fans who were not entirely impressed by his appearance as played by Topher Grace. With complaints that Venom just wasn't Vemon-y enough, it would be a whole 11 years before the symbiote partner, Eddie Brock, would get another shot at the big time. This time, it would be a different story, with Tom Hardy in the title role behind a much more brutal and satisfying rendition of the character. Now artist, Matt Millard, has revealed that some of the original character designs would have seen Venom be an even more creepy and imposing figure than the one we got.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE 2 Star Luna Lauren Velez Teases Bigger Role For Rio Morales (Exclusive)

Earlier today, we caught up with Luna Lauren Velez to discuss her role alongside Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich in fun new action movie Rogue Hostage (which is now playing in select theaters and On Demand). We'll bring you the full interview tomorrow - along with Luna's thoughts on the Dexter revival - but here, she talks to us about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.
Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Peter Parker/Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in comic book history and solidified himself as a household name with numerous box-office hits, including the most recent portrayal of the web-slinging hero by Tom Holland. Spider-Man’s importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be overshadowed by other heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor. Still, he is one of the most vital Avengers on the team.
Nick Spencer Amazing Spider-Man finale hits delays

On Friday, Marvel announced that long-time Amazing Spider-Man writer Nick Spencer was ending his three-year run this fall with Amazing Spider-Man #74. Then, over the weekend the publisher informed retailers that some of those final issues have been delayed from the originally announced release dates. While the next two issues...
Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?

Last week, Dark Ages finally came off the Marvel Missing In Action MIA List, titles that were dropped from publication schedules after the pandemic shutdowns and never returned. It has joined WEB Of Spider-Man and Darkhold in recent months as well. Other missing titles such as Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle, Morbius, The Rise Of Skywalker, Ghost Rider were put out of their misery, with statements received saying they were taken out behind the stables and shot in the head. But what of Gwen Stacy by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck which had #1 and #2 published over a year ago and then – nothing? Well, Amazon has just updated listings for a collection of #1-#5 scheduled for January 2023. Which would suggest that the series will return to publication with the remaining four issues of its first arc, at least, in 2022.