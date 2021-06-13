Spider-Man (Peter B. Parker)

Last week, Dark Ages finally came off the Marvel Missing In Action MIA List, titles that were dropped from publication schedules after the pandemic shutdowns and never returned. It has joined WEB Of Spider-Man and Darkhold in recent months as well. Other missing titles such as Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle, Morbius, The Rise Of Skywalker, Ghost Rider were put out of their misery, with statements received saying they were taken out behind the stables and shot in the head. But what of Gwen Stacy by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck which had #1 and #2 published over a year ago and then – nothing? Well, Amazon has just updated listings for a collection of #1-#5 scheduled for January 2023. Which would suggest that the series will return to publication with the remaining four issues of its first arc, at least, in 2022.