Hunter vs Hunted (For Bedrock) 1.17

I’m sure you might be wondering what really are Texture Packs? So, basically texture packs in Minecraft are a collection of files that alter the appearance of blocks. Building materials, items, creatures, and anything else you can see in your game are examples of these blocks. Without going too technical, Minecraft’s native resolution is 1616 pixels by default. Some of the best texture packs are Quadral, Faithful, Anemoia, Good Vibes, and Jicklus. I would especially recommend you to try the Quadral pack because it gives a lot of aesthetic and charming vibe to the game which not too far from the default Minecraft texture. In this blog, I’ll show you how to download & install Texture Packs in Minecraft 1.17.