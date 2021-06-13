Cancel
Hunter vs Hunted (For Bedrock) 1.17

planetminecraft.com
 10 days ago

Hunter vs Hunted is a small map, set on Minecraft's classic world size,. where one player must be a hunter while up to four others must be the hunted. The hunted have 2 1/2 minutes to run and hide before the hunter must hunt them down and kill them. Last player alive wins!

www.planetminecraft.com
Hunter
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Four In One Parkour (1.17)

This Map is four different parkour (worlds) or separations that me and my friends made over the past week. The Levels include: slime block jumps, four block jumps, honey blocks, soul sand, neos, DripLeaf, Ladders, and much more. All Credits To: Safurn, Soakedinpoo, and Voidthespirit for creating the map. FAQ:
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Minecraft Bedrock Visual Disableables

This pack allows you to disable certain visual aspects of the game, including the fire overlay, the carved pumpkin overlay, and the spyglass visor. This helps with being able to see better in pvp, if you have a pumpkin on your head, and using the spyglass. This pack is made...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

How to Download & Install Texture Packs in Minecraft 1.17 (PC)

I’m sure you might be wondering what really are Texture Packs? So, basically texture packs in Minecraft are a collection of files that alter the appearance of blocks. Building materials, items, creatures, and anything else you can see in your game are examples of these blocks. Without going too technical, Minecraft’s native resolution is 1616 pixels by default. Some of the best texture packs are Quadral, Faithful, Anemoia, Good Vibes, and Jicklus. I would especially recommend you to try the Quadral pack because it gives a lot of aesthetic and charming vibe to the game which not too far from the default Minecraft texture. In this blog, I’ll show you how to download & install Texture Packs in Minecraft 1.17.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch (originally released on July 9th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Ver. ???. Release...
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Dragonstone Survival (1.17)

? ? Dragonstone ? Survival & Events ? ? ? ? ? ? Dragon Forge Opening Soon! ? ? ?. We are a Survival server that values its players and community. We aim for a simple experience (similar to Vanilla with some extras) with quality of life changes such as /spawn, /home, /tpa, etc.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: How to unlock Kite Tenjo in the Number Hunter: Kite Tenjo event (June 2021)

Back in January, Konami officially added Kite Tenjo into Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as a playable Legendary Duelist. Tenjo was available to be unlocked for a limited time and has been away for quite some time. Fast forward to June, and Tenjo is once again back in Duel Links, and duelists now have a second chance to unlock the “Number Hunter.” So what do you need to do to unlock Tenjo? Let’s go over the event.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Lego Builder’s Journey is a gentle puzzle game wrapped in shiny graphics

I’ll admit that if Lego Builder’s Journey wasn’t a surprising combination of a low-key puzzle game and modern graphics settings, I might have glossed over it. Yes, that’s a joke about ray-tracing, you’re very welcome. But I was surprised that a Lego game has taken the time to wrap itself in RTX goop, so when it popped up in Steam’s release section I grabbed it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights — Guides and features hub

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has you playing as a White Priestess who’s just a child. As Lily, you’ll need to learn the true nature of the Blight. You may also purify the spirits of the damned, allowing you to obtain their powers and skills. The game emphasizes Metroidvania...
Video Gamesultimacodex.com

Check Out “The Bread Gate”, an “Ultima 7” Fan Game

The Bread Gate, by yulotomorrow, isn’t a remake of Ultima 7: The Black Gate; it falls more solidly into the realm of Ultima fan fiction. It’s a very short game, built using Unity, that is intended as a homage/sendup of the bread-baking and hunger mechanics in Ultima 7: The Black Gate. The goal of the game (if it wasn’t clear) is to bake bread, so as to feed Iolo before he begins to starve.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Download & Install Size

Mario Golf: Super Rush drives its way onto Switch, bringing a new Golf Adventure ‘story mode’ and a new take on the classic sport in Speed Golf where everyone tees off at the same time and rushes to finish the hole first. There’s plenty of content to keep your putting for birdies for days on end, and includes a roster of some familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom. If you’re wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush download and install size is, here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamesgamenguide.com

‘DnD: Dark Alliance’ Crossplay on PC, PS4, Xbox Guide Plus Beginner’s Tips on How to Master the Game

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is set to release within this week, and fans are wondering if the game itself will be open for cross-playing and cross-platforming. A third-person hack-and-slash action brawler, Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance allows up to four players to take on classic roles from the tabletop role-playing game to battle through enemy armies.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Terrorarium – Steam Quick-Hit Review

Cute moogu creatures and no less lovely grandma await you in Terrorarium, an action/platformer game from Stitch Media, featuring puzzles, monsters, wanton destruction, and more. We play as a feisty grandma who shuffles through the mazes surrounded by an army of murderous mushrooms known as the moogu. However, they are...
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Time to attract some fun as Super Magbot heads to PC and Switch today

Today, Team17 announced that Astral Pixel’s Super Magbot is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, with launch discounts available. The game will allow players to harness the ability of magnets in order to explore worlds full of puzzles and enemies. Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer...
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Popular Classic Endless Runner 'Jetpack Joyride' Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade continues its strategy to bring classical and popular games to the game platform, with the latest addition soon to be the classic endless runner "Jetpack Joyride." Jetpack Joyride was initially launched in 2011 and is developed by game developer Halfbrick. The game has grown in popularity and consists...
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush to putt Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will release Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Nintendo Switch. Modes include Story Mode to develop golfing skills and level up, and Speed Golf to outpace opponents. The final game will include motion controls with a single Joy-Con Controller. It will be sold June 25.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Hatches Onto Xbox This August

Update: It's now been officially confirmed that Cold Iron Studios' co-operative shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be facehugging Xbox consoles on August 24, with a brand-new, action-packed trailer showcasing it in action. You can pre-order the game to receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the bandana head accessory, digital...
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Rust Valley (Bedrock Cross-play)

Rust Valley is a Java Edition Server and cross-version server in which a small Gamer community residesAll this based on a cross-play server that Allows Bedrock players to join at the same time. Before continuing, let us tell you about some of the main features of our server 🌟. Rust...