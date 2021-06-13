It’s Really Hard to Find Good Canon Gear at the Prices We Found. Check This Out

This lens from Sony is one of the best you can get your hands on. Sony has a plethora of great lenses, but one of their best is available right now for a steal. The Sony 85mm f1.8 FE is one of our favorites. Most people probably wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between it and the G Master. And it’s available at an insanely good price right now. But so are a bunch of other Sony lenses. In fact, they’re all enjoying sales prices until 6/27/2021. Who knows how long the supplies will last in today’s market? You might as well act fast! We’ve got the whole run down after the jump.