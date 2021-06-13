Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

It’s Really Hard to Find Good Canon Gear at the Prices We Found. Check This Out

By Chris Gampat
Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. There are times when it’s really hard to get your hands on Canon cameras. Everyone has supply issues right now because of how hard components are to come by. So we found a bunch of renewed gear from Canon for you. Renewed is pretty much refurbished gear. Refurbished is my personal preference. It goes through more rigorous quality control tests and is often more affordable. Want a new camera? Check this out!

www.thephoblographer.com
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
48
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Cameras#Canon Eos R5#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

One of Sony’s Best Lenses Is Under $600 Right Now

This lens from Sony is one of the best you can get your hands on. Sony has a plethora of great lenses, but one of their best is available right now for a steal. The Sony 85mm f1.8 FE is one of our favorites. Most people probably wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between it and the G Master. And it’s available at an insanely good price right now. But so are a bunch of other Sony lenses. In fact, they’re all enjoying sales prices until 6/27/2021. Who knows how long the supplies will last in today’s market? You might as well act fast! We’ve got the whole run down after the jump.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

How to Get the Fujifilm GFX 50R for $1,000 Less. Hurry!

You’ll get it used, but it’s guaranteed to be in great condition. Over on Amazon, KEH is selling the Fujifilm GFX 50R. Granted, it’s used, but it’s rated to be in good condition. Head on over to this Amazon listing. You’ll see that the default is being served by Adorama. But if you scroll down a bit and click on the used option, you’ll see some from KEH and a bunch of others. This is your chance to score one of our favorite GFX cameras. Go! Hurry! And while you’re at it, go check out our Fujifilm GFX Lens Guide. Take a look at the Fujifilm store’s GF lenses section.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Look Out! Is This A Speedlight Killer? Flashpoint Xplor 100 Pro Review

This tiny strobe slides in a camera bag even easier than a hot shoe flash does. As an on-site photographer, I’m an off-camera hot shoe flash kind of girl. I work without an assistant, so the ability to pull the flash off my camera after a wedding ceremony and onto a light stand for portraits has always appealed to me. But, at times — like when fumbling with four AA batteries — I’ve wondered if I was missing out by not lugging around a studio strobe. Enter the Flashpoint Xplor 100 Pro TTL pocket flash.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

A Superior Monitor, But a Hefty Price: BenQ SW271C Review

The BenQ SW271C is big and beautiful, but the price is big too. The colors in your photo edits are only as good as the monitor you adjust them on. The BenQ SW271C boasts 10.7 billion of them. The HDR monitor, designed specifically for photographers, is a 4K beast with an SD card and USB ports, and even doubles as a sort of docking station for photo edits.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Cameras You Want Are at KEH on Amazon

We found a bunch of gear that KEH has listed on Amazon, so you know it has to be quality used gear. KEH has long been known for having great used camera gear. They evaluate everything and let you know the quality and condition of it all. Some of the gear gets listed on Amazon in an effort to sell it. And we found some of it listed on Amazon at the KEH Store. Take a look at some of the good gear we found.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Right One: Why and How You Probably Bought the Wrong Camera.

Photography and cameras are a personal thing that needs to be experienced–like a good fitting shirt!. We often say there are lots of cameras on the market feel and act the same. And that’s true. In fact, many even share the same sensor. So to differentiate them all, manufacturers have tried new things. The big differences are ergonomics, autofocus, menu systems, and more. And overall, the thing needs to feel right in your hands. The right camera needs to jive with your mind. Most of all, you can’t get over buyer’s remorse.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

The Canon EOS R3 is out in the wild

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon EOS R3 is inching closer to the full official announcement, and it looks...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Why It’s Time for Camera Manufacturers to go Back to Metal

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. From today on, I’m making a strong effort to never buy a plastic housed lens again. There is a huge movement around to move away from plastics. Almost every home electronic has done it. And if not, they’ve found a way to work with recycled plastics. But most of them tend to work with recycled metals instead. As an Editor in Chief, I tend to look at other industries besides cameras. Computers, for example, use a lot more recycled materials. Lots of them have nearly eliminated plastics. So why can’t the photo industry do the same in a brand new camera?
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Razer Raptor Offers Great Features for Budget Loving Photographers

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. At E3 2021, the Razer Raptor made its debut. E3 is a gaming show, but it doesn’t mean that some of these things can’t be used for photographers at all. Monitors are something that photographers are bound to find finicky. If you’re team Apple, then there’s a lot more color consistency. And on the PC side, that’s not always the case. But the new Razer Raptor is a fascinating hybrid. It doesn’t have the highest display output; and that’s probably fine for Macbook Pro Users.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

There are Some Pretty Amazing Sales on Used Canon Gear Happening.

For more posts like this, be sure to subscribe to the Phoblographer. Canon has captured the hearts and eyes of many photographers with their mirrorless cameras. But what’s more, their lenses are even better. In fact, they’re amongst the favorite of many of the staff. We couldn’t find a lot of deals on new gear. But if you’re game for gently used cameras and lenses, Michigan Camera has a nearly flawless rating on Amazon. And their Canon camera/lens listings are also at fantastic prices. Take a look below!
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Kolari Vision is now offering a cooling solution for the Canon EOS R5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Kolari Vision, known for its filters and camera modifications is now offering a cooling upgrade...
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

The Canon EOS M50 is perfect for beginners and a real steal on Amazon Prime Day!

The EOS M50 is one of Canon's best cameras for novices. Canon’s EOS M mirrorless cameras combine compact dimensions with user-friendly controls, but we reckon Canon really hit the sweet spot with the EOS M50. It has super-cute styling with comfortable rounded edges, but the key features for us are the built-in electronic viewfinder and the flip-out vari-angle rear screen.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

How to Save Your Camera’s Battery Life. 5 Tips You Didn’t Know

For more posts like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Your camera’s battery life can be a big issue. The joke used to be that you bought a body, a lens, and five batteries for Sony cameras. Luckily, a camera’s battery life has much improved over the years. However, when we switched to mirrorless, one of the biggest downfalls was battery life. So if you’ve got a brand new camera, there are ways to make the most of the battery. We guarantee you that you’ll get more juice from your camera. Check out these tips.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day camera deals and sales

It’s finally Prime Day, which means it’s time to score the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day camera deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone who wants to land a new digital camera, whether you’re looking for the latest GoPro to capture live action, an easy point-and-shoot, or a more serious DSLR option for professional-level shooting. Whether you’re looking for something easy to carry around in your pocket or something more professional for your Youtube channel content, these Prime Day camera deals will have the right camera for you.
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

Save £270! Get the Canon EOS RP & 35mm f/1.8 macro for just £1,299 on Prime Day

The Canon EOS RP is Canon’s cheapest full frame mirrorless camera, and we like it a lot. The 26MP sensor is not the latest, but it can still shoot super-sharp and detailed images, and we really like this camera’s compact size and flip-out vari-angle screen. It’s the ideal introduction to Canon’s EOS R camera range, and you can always move on to more advanced models later if you get bitten by the bug.
ElectronicsPopular Photography

Check out these Prime Day deals on smartphone camera lenses

See our main Prime Day coverage here for PopSci and PopPhoto. Smartphone manufacturers have done some truly impressive things when it comes to cramming lots of imaging power into a very small package. Now, companies have started integrating periscope-style zoom lenses into their devices in order to add optical zoom into the equation. Even with those incredible innovations, those pesky laws of physics still sometimes get in the way when it comes to bending light. That’s where accessory smartphone camera lenses come in.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

There’s a Limited Time Deal on the Sony a7 III Right Now

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Sony a7 III is seemingly closing out for sales soon. That means it’s prime time to cash in and get one of the most popular cameras of the past few years. Sony called it the basic camera. And seriously, it’s been highly capable in most situations. Right now, Amazon has it available for $300 off. But if you click on New and Used, you can get even more money off. This deal really won’t last long, so act on it right now. After the jump, you can find a few more great deals we’ve found.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Most Innovative Pinhole Yet. Lensbaby Obscura Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. It’s an intriguing concept that Lensbaby deserves multitudes of praise for. A tilt-shift pinhole optic? Indeed, the Lensbaby Obscura is truly a first of a kind. When our team was first pitched about the idea of a pinhole, we were told that it would work with the Lensbaby Composer Pro II system. That’s where I raised my eyebrows. The idea is cool, and there is also a version that’s a straight plate for your camera. But if you know anything about pinhole photography, that doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. Pinhole photography is shot at super narrow apertures. In fact, the aperture for the pinhole is f161. And though the Obscura can do a few other apertures beyond this, they’re honestly pretty useless.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Here Is The First Commercial Canon EOS R5 Cooling Mod, Doubles 8K Times

It had to come sooner or later, now here it is. The first commercial Canon EOS R5 cooling modification. Kolari Vision known for filters and camera mods, announced their Canon EOS R5 cooling mod. Kolari claims that their mod doubles 8K video recording times and cuts recovery time by 66% at normal environment temperatures. Sounds impressing. Have a look at the table below. Kolari claims that with an environment temperature of 15°C (59 Fahrenheit) you’ll no longer get a time limit when recording 8K. At 20°C (69 Fahrenheit) you get 44 minutes and 25 minutes after recovery. Not bad, eh? However, as PetaPixel underlines, the mod will likely void your warranty.