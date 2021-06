Security researchers have found a new example of Android malware that is almost as devious as it gets, in terms of the way that it tries to fool unsuspecting users. Zimperium zLabs researchers found what they describe as a “sophisticated new malicious app” targeting Android users that disguises itself as a System Update, even though it’s not. Moreover, this application is able to completely take over a victim’s phone, including by stealing data, messages, and images. To the point that, once this app takes over a targeted phone, “hackers can record audio and phone calls, take photos, review browser history, access WhatsApp messages, and more,” according to a blog from the researchers that explains what they found.