BERLIN, MD.- In a 2-1 nail biter, the Stephen Decatur Seahawks held on to defeat Easton and capture the 3A East Region II title. The Seahawks first in over 11 years. The Seahawks fell in this same game two years ago to Bennett 7-5 in an instant classic. On the mound for Decatur in the final two innings of that game was sophomore Evan Truitt. Decatur gave up three runs in the 7th to fall to Bennett 8-6.