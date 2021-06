Khloé Kardashian is speaking out subtly when it comes to her split from Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made it clear she wasn't going low when it came to her ex in her reaction to Tana Mongeau tweeting Sunday about Thompson attending her party, where he reportedly was seen with a number of women. "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees," Mongeau tweeted. "Like babe where’s true."