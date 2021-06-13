Cancel
Kate Moss training to be a tattoo artist

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Moss is training to be a tattoo artist. The 47-year-old model has been taking lessons from her tattoo artist pal Daniel Casone and has even inked him, by writing her name and drawing a heart on his arm. He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "She said she wanted to...

