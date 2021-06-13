Kate Moss training to be a tattoo artist

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cindy Crawford, Earth Angel, has touched down for a Zoom call. “I have too many people running around, and dogs,” she tells me, explaining why she is spending the day at the Beverly Hills Hotel instead of her Malibu home. Beaming back at me is the face of an icon, and the hair of one too—the object of bigger-is-better ’90s worship and the inspiration for the latest collection from Meaningful Beauty, the direct-to-consumer brand that Crawford launched in 2004 with French cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh.