Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Zenith Chronomaster Revival Safari — Taking A Walk On The Wild Side

By Robert-Jan Broer
Fratello Watches
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are a watch collector, and especially one of chronographs, owning a watch with a Zenith El Primero movement is probably on your list (if not already in your box). If it is, you and I are kindred spirits. The El Primero is a legend of the industry. Since its launch more than 50 years ago now, it has never been held in anything but the highest esteem. It is one of the most elegant and expertly conceived calibers in history. Perhaps the toughest question for watch collectors hoping to add this icon to their stable is exactly which one to choose? By the looks of this new Chronomaster Revival Safari reference 97.T384.400/57.C856, this could be the one. But is it?

www.fratellowatches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronomaster#Zenith#Software#The El Primero#C856#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
Related
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

Zenith releases a safari-inspired edition of the El Primero

Zenith introduces a new interpretation of its classic El Primero with the Chronomaster Revival Safari. The watch features a modern take on the classic case design from 1969 with a 37mm case in microblasted titanium. The watch is powered by an automatic El Primero column-wheel chronograph movement with a minimum power reserve of 50 hours. The watch's "Safari" elements come into play with a khaki green dial and a matching khaki green "cordura effect" strap.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT Steel Panda Dial

There’s no turning around… the concept of the luxury sports watch with an integrated bracelet is hot, and most brands, from accessible to high-end, have already entered this now-crowded market. Many have tried, some have succeeded, some didn’t. The most complex task with these 1970s watches is to bring its own personality into this rather narrow concept. On one side, it’s easy to become yet another copycat of these main icons. On the other hand, there are some codes to respect and moving away from them might be at risk. It is all about fine-tuning the recipe… And today, we’ll look at the recently-launched Tondagraph GT Steel Panda Dial, Parmigiani’s take on the luxury sports watch concept, a watch with mechanical noblesse and distinctive personality, to see if it can succeed in that difficult mission.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Hands-On: H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Tiger’s Eye Limited-Edition Watch

As part of Watches & Wonders 2021, H. Moser & Cie released a pair of Endeavour Tourbillon Concept watches with Tiger’s Eye stone dials. A somewhat old-school material (that isn’t very easy to source), Tiger’s Eye is a uniquely appropriate material for a brand like Moser to use in such a special piece. I spent some time with the red gold model with the deep red Ox’s Eye dial, though there is also a white gold variant with a blue Falcon’s Eye dial. Limited to 50 pieces each, these are definitely aimed at a very specific type of buyer that appreciates and understands just what Moser is doing.
Beauty & Fashionprestigeonline.com

The In-Line Perpetual Calendar is a true Patek Philippe connoisseur piece

The In-Line Perpetual Calendar is a true Patek Philippe connoisseur piece. The oversized date, the off-centre year, the multiple sub-dials indicating a variety of information or at least a couple of apertures… Differences in application to this thing of beauty called the perpetual calendar vary among brands. The perpetual calendar...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Gives Its Popular "CasiOak" a Stainless Steel Makeover

Capitalizing on the immense success of its “CasiOak” model, G-SHOCK is now introducing a GM-2100 series crafted from metal. Famous for resembling the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the iconic octagonal case is now constructed out of stainless steel, offering collectors a more robust take of the playful timepiece. There’ll be four different colored dials to choose from, ranging from a sleek black or the currently trending green to a classic blue or fiery red. All four variations will come complete with a textured resin band and all the same features as the GA-2100 series, including 200M water resistance, shock resistance, and LED lighting.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Cartier Santos-Dumont XL Limited Edition 2021 Steel-and-Gold

Cartier has a keen sense for elegant, original and effortless watch designs. Among the many shapes and designs, one of the most emblematic watches is the Santos, generally acknowledged as the oldest men’s wristwatch. Over the years, the collection has evolved along sportier and bolder lines, well-represented by these recent models. However, in 2020, the Parisian brand reintroduced the original design of the iconic Santos-Dumont model with its typical dandy flair in an XL size with a hand-wound movement. Along with the permanent collection, Cartier also launched limited edition watches inspired by Alberto Santos-Dumont’s flying machines, which were pretty well received. For 2021, there’s a new pair of Cartier Santos-Dumont XL Limited Edition watches, including this handsome two-tone watch that we’ll be looking at today.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The Best New Watches, From Panerai’s Sustainable Diver to Breguet’s Double Tourbillons

The Swiss watch industry has, traditionally, not been quick to adopt modern ideas. Even e-commerce is a relatively new development for some brands. It’s been even slower to embrace sustainability efforts. In fairness, this is an industry that prides itself on building a product that can (often) last, with servicing or restoration, for many decades—in some cases even centuries. But with younger generations demanding the brands they patronize place increasing focus, and resources, on environmental efforts, watchmakers are finally tuning in to the cause.
Home & Gardenhiconsumption.com

The 25 Best Minimalist Backpacks for Men

There’s no denying that a major part of everyday carry is style — even if it’s not amongst the direst of factors. We’d never blame anyone for taking styling into consideration when picking out EDC gear, even if that means sacrificing or compromising with other features, formats, etc. After all, a fully-kitted, hardcore mil-spec piece of gear might be able to get the job done, but that often comes at the expense of subtlety, simplicity, and manageability. And that can be a deal-breaker for plenty of folks, especially those that prefer a better balance between style and substance.
ScienceGear Patrol

These Rare Watch Features Are Mostly Useless But Totally Amazing

Mechanical watches are full of features with practical origins but with virtually no use to most people who wear them. Will you ever use a chronograph's tachymeter or a dive watch's helium escape valve? Highly doubtful. But these kinds of features can make watches so much more cool and interesting, right? We love watches for these reasons, rather than in spite of them.
Retaildeployant.com

New: Breguet Type XXI 3815 Aviation Chronograph in titanium

Breguet extends their aviation collection with the new Type XXI 3815 Chronograph in titanium in two colour styles for the numerals. This is a limited edition series of 250 pieces for each of the colours of green and orange. The watches have just arrived in Singapore, and we have booked...
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Premier 2021 Green Limited Edition

The name Gerald Charles might not be as familiar as Gerald Genta, but they actually belong to the same man… Gérald Charles Genta. The man has gone down in watchmaking history as one of the most successful designers of the 20th century, being the genius mind behind the Royal Oak, the Nautilus, the Omega Constellation, the UG Polerouter or the Cartier Pasha – among many, many other creations. Although the Gerald Genta brand was sold to Bvlgari in 2000, Mr Genta ended up pursuing another own watch brand in parallel, Gerald Charles. And it is back, with watches inspired by his own designs, such as the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Premier 2021 Green Limited Edition we review in the video above!
LifestyleFinancial Times

The eight most desirable diver’s watches

There’s something delightfully child-like about a diver’s watch. It’s all about the simplicity of use (chunky hands and loud and clear hour markers, buttons you can’t miss) and the Tonka-toy like unbreakability. It says, time to play – and play as hard as you like. You may never plunge down...
Beauty & FashionJustLuxe.com

Franck Muller Launches Curvex with Central Tourbillon

For its new Grand Central Cintree Curvex, Franck Muller watchmakers found an innovative way to place the hour and second hands around the tourbillon cage, highlighting the large central tourbillon and a stunning guilloché dial. That tourbillon (while large, the tourbillon here is not the brands largest) is housed in...
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Drip Design Studio Drizzle hybrid sneakers are naturally 1.7x lighter than running shoes

Take performance and breathability to the next level with the Drip Design Studio Drizzle hybrid sneaker. Composed of a blend of tree TENCEL, these shoes are impressively 1.7 times lighter—at only 6.7 ounces—than running sneakers. Not only that, but they also dry up to three times faster. And the naturally temperature regulating TENCEL makes this hybrid sneaker great for year-round wear. Furthermore, the activated-charcoal-infused insole eliminates odors so your shoes don’t develop an unfriendly smell. Moreover, with a packable design and long-lasting construction, this outdoor shoe has a quality mesh upper created for outdoor wear. The recycled rubber and plant-based core materials work together to create a flexible, responsive sole. Finally, their sweat-resistant design also offers a tactile grip for all your outdoor adventures.
RetailFratello Watches

Hamilton Field Khaki Bronze Watch Brings Warmth To A Beloved Range For 2021

Every so often, a press release hits the inbox that looks so familiar you almost ignore it as old news. And then, because a little voice in the back of your head calls out and stays your cursor as it hovers over the trash can, you look again and you realize that this is actually something new. It is something that, while new, looks so much like something that should have already existed you genuinely believed for a second that it did. Your apathy morphs into excitement. This new watch feels like a vivid dream that has leaped from your subconscious and manifested in metal and sapphire before you. Such was my first encounter with the Hamilton Khaki Field in BRONZE.
Goldtimeandtidewatches.com

Downsizing to 36mm opens up a world of value – this TAG Heuer Chronograph is the solid-gold proof

I love vintage reissues, especially smaller sizes truer to the originals, but do you know what? When you appreciate the delights of 36-38mm watches, you’ll also find that the joy is threefold. There are real bargains to be found on the pre-loved market, the comfort is sublime, plus you also have a better chance of acquiring some of the new hard-to-get icons from the big brands. My first secret to share, somewhat reluctantly it’s true, is this solid 18K gold TAG Heuer CS3140 Carrera Chronograph from the late ’90s.
Animalssouthwalton.life

The Eye of Clint Eagar’s Tiger (or Clint Eagar Takes Artist of the Year Award for Safari Club International Two Years Running)

The sole visible eye of Clint Eagar’s tiger, “Stalker” is a lucid yellow, the glistening focal point of a piece so startlingly real that for a long minute it seems like some larger-than-life photograph. It is, however, not Mother Nature but rather Eagar’s painstakingly refined brush-strokes that have brought this beast to life. It’s also a fine example of the animal-centric paintings for which Eagar is increasingly known, with the Safari Club International’s Artist of the Year Award to prove it. In fact, Eagar was the recipient of SCI’s award both in 2020 and again in 2021. He’s also just opened a second gallery in Franklin, Tennessee this past month showcasing some of his award-winning work.