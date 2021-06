TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The schemers behind this scam don't just want your money. They could be putting your child in danger. The Better Business Bureau and Indiana State Police have an important warning about car seats. According to the BBB and ISP, people are selling fake car seats. They look like high-end brands but they're really knock-offs. Not only does this mean you're paying more but the seat may not be up to safety standards.