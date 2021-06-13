Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Analysis: With Trump gone, NATO wages war on climate threat

By Sabine Siebold, Robin Emmott
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0mdc_0aSnZCcp00
U.S. Army M1A1 Abrams tanks attend NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia March 26, 2021 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

If the U.S. military were a nation state, it would be the world’s 47th largest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, a 2019 study found.

Though the British universities of Lancaster and Durham took account only of emissions from fuel usage in their study, it pointed to the huge impact that armed forces across the globe are having on the earth's climate.

Facing a battle against global warming, NATO has for the first time made it a central focus of planning and strategy.

Leaders of the Western military alliance are set on Monday to agree on a climate action plan to make their armed forces carbon-neutral by 2050, and to adapt to threats posed by global warming.

NATO diplomats say efforts to focus on climate change were stymied during Donald Trump's U.S. presidency. He called climate change a "hoax" and pulled the United States out of the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change.

Trump also expressed a lack of trust in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, and in 2018 threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance formed in 1949 to contain a Soviet military threat.

Now, with U.S. President Joe Biden prioritising climate action, the diplomats said NATO was able to act on concerns that climate change is a threat both to transatlantic security and to alliance personnel.

"This is a defining challenge of our time, and we must be an organisation that leads on it," a senior European NATO diplomat told Reuters.

POLLUTERS

NATO member states' militaries have long been aware that climate change will have huge security implications, expected to include increased migration, flooding at coastal NATO bases and a larger Russian presence in the Arctic as sea ice melts.

But, to reduce their own climate-warming emissions from fossil fuel use, the member states require reform at the centre of the alliance because NATO sets fuel standards across the organisation.

By committing to eliminate its net CO2 emissions by 2050, NATO's action plan would align the organisation with the pathway to deliver the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7°F).

Meeting that goal will mean reducing military emissions that are often exempted from countries' carbon emissions targets - no mean feat for the U.S. Department of Defense, the world's single largest consumer of petroleum, according to research in 2019 by Neta Crawford at Boston University.

While experts say EU countries under-report emissions from national militaries, a study commissioned by the European Parliament calculated in February that the carbon footprint of EU military expenditure in 2019 was about 24.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent - about the same as the CO2 emissions released by around 14 million cars.

A German defence expert, who declined to be named, said a main battle tank such as Germany's Leopard 2 guzzles 400 litres (106 gallons) of diesel in the field to cover just 100 km (62 miles). The average fuel consumption in the United States of a light-duty civilian vehicle was 9.4 litres per 100 km in 2018, according to a 2020 International Energy Agency report.

Tank warfare also risks being tougher under global warming. During a NATO exercise in Poland in 2019, temperatures in German Ozelot tanks rose above 40 degrees Celsius, and soldiers could spend only a few hours at a time inside, a military source said.

Some NATO allies are working to reduce electricity use or are integrating climate prediction models into military missions. Germany has its first carbon-neutral barracks, producing energy almost completely from geothermal power and solar panels. The Dutch military can use solar panels instead of diesel generators during operations.

'CRISIS MULTIPLIER'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have described climate change as a "crisis multiplier".

Militaries are also expecting more operations in climate-vulnerable regions, as troops are called on to help tackle climate-driven natural disasters. Such crisis management is one of NATO's fundamental tasks, because of its ability to provide food supplies and logistical and medical support quickly.

In 2018, eight of the 10 countries that host the largest number of personnel involved in multilateral peace operations were in areas highly exposed to climate change, according to a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Allies are also testing more equipment to operate in extreme cold. Durability of assets on the battlefield has always been a priority, European defence sources told Reuters.

Stoltenberg, a former U.N. special envoy on climate change, began pushing for a NATO climate agreement before Biden replaced Trump, calling on the alliance to take action on climate in a speech in September 2020. Allies have yet to decide how much climate-related investment to fund jointly at NATO.

"The security policy community now sees more clearly that climate change is a driver of conflict," said Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official now at the Friends of Europe think tank in Brussels.

Because military assets take decades to develop and have a longer life than civilian vehicles, one of NATO's biggest contributions in the medium term, experts say, will be in increased use of synthetic fuels instead of fossil fuels.

Produced from water, CO2 and renewable energy, synthetic fuels do not produce sulphur or nitrogen pollution and still have a high energy density. NATO's standard fuel to power planes or ships is kerosene, one of the more polluting fuels.

The German military, the Bundeswehr, may start adding synthetic fuel to traditional fuel in several years.

Electric tanks, however, are not an option.

"It will prove difficult to install charging stations on the battlefield in time before the fighting starts," said a German defence source who declined to be named.

(This story has been refiled to clarify in paragraph 23 Stoltenberg began climate push before Biden’s victory)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#European Union#Co2 Emissions#Climate Change#Nato#British#Soviet#Russian#The Paris Agreement#Boston University#The European Parliament#German#Ozelot#Dutch#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Blasts NATO Expansion as 'Relic of the Cold War' in Op-Ed

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian soldiers who fought in World War II and criticized NATO's expansion in an op-ed published Tuesday by a German weekly. "We hoped that the end of the Cold War would be a common victory for Europe," Putin wrote in Die Zeit. "But a different approach has prevailed based on the expansion of NATO, a relic of the Cold War. Fourteen new countries, including the former Soviet Union republics, joined the organization, effectively dashing hopes for a continent without dividing lines."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping, although Germany cautioned that major issues remained at talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The Iranian remarks, by outgoing President Hassan...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.N. Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents have captured more than 50 of 370 districts in Afghanistan since May, the U.N. special envoy said on Tuesday, warning that increased conflict posed a risk of insecurity to many other countries. Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that the announcement...
EnvironmentPosted by
PRX

NATO agrees to study how climate change impacts global security threats

At the NATO leaders summit in Brussels last week, the defense alliance said it would begin formally studying how climate change impacts security threats, calling climate change, “one of the defining challenges of our times.”. Officials also pledged to “significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from military activities,” with a goal...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

NATO puts climate into peace plan

At the NATO leaders summit this week, the defense alliance said it would begin formally studying how climate change impacts security threats, and how member states could make their military operations more resilient and less polluting. The alliance said climate change makes it harder for militaries to do their jobs. On The World's weekly look at climate solutions, the Big Fix, we’ll also be looking at how understanding climate change can help build peace. Host Marco Werman is joined by Janani Vivekananda who heads the climate and security program at adelphi, a research institute in Germany.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Kremlin Pleased With Putin-Biden Summit, Hails Pledge to Never Wage Nuclear War

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday it was pleased with what it called a positive summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, singling out a joint statement that reiterated the need to avoid nuclear war as significant. Biden and Putin agreed to launch arms...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China warns NATO to stop 'hyping up' threat posed by Beijing

China on Tuesday issued a warning to NATO, saying the group needs to stop going after Beijing. The statement accused the group of a “Cold War mentality,” and said it needs to stop “hyping up” the threat posed by Beijing, a spokesperson of China's mission to the European Union said, according to NBC News.
POTUSUS News and World Report

China Urges NATO to Stop Exaggerating 'China Threat Theory'

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presented "systemic challenges". NATO leaders on Monday had taken a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at United States President Joe Biden's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NATO tackling climate change for first time

NATO said for the first time Monday that it will address the issue of climate change by factoring in environmental concerns as part of the military alliance's activities. In a statement, NATO called climate change a “threat multiplier” to the alliance's security and said members have agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions tied to military activities but "without impairing personnel safety, operational effectiveness and our deterrence and defence posture."
Foreign PolicyCNBC

NATO members unite to face evolving threats from Russia and China

NATO members vowed to address a range of traditional and hybrid security challenges, including several posed by China, in a joint statement released Monday at the close of the summit. The alliance pledged to maintain its military presence in Eastern Europe and defend the smaller member states there. President Joe...