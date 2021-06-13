Following $45M Sale Up North, Tommy Hilfiger Splurges $21M on Elegant Mediterranean in Palm Beach

Fashion maven Tommy Hilfiger has sold or marketed a bevy of notable East Coast properties in the last few years, including a mansion in Palm Beach he let go for $35 million in the high summer of 2018, and the historic Greenwich estate called Round Hill, which entered the market late last summer with a $47.5 million asking price and sold this winter for $45 million. Hilfiger’s wild design tour-de-force in Miami-Dade County, which came up for sale in 2017 with a $27.5 million ask, sold this spring for about $28 million, above its recent ask of $24.5 million.