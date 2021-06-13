Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

Following $45M Sale Up North, Tommy Hilfiger Splurges $21M on Elegant Mediterranean in Palm Beach

amlu.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion maven Tommy Hilfiger has sold or marketed a bevy of notable East Coast properties in the last few years, including a mansion in Palm Beach he let go for $35 million in the high summer of 2018, and the historic Greenwich estate called Round Hill, which entered the market late last summer with a $47.5 million asking price and sold this winter for $45 million. Hilfiger’s wild design tour-de-force in Miami-Dade County, which came up for sale in 2017 with a $27.5 million ask, sold this spring for about $28 million, above its recent ask of $24.5 million.

www.amlu.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Palm Beach, FL
Business
City
Palm Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean#Glass#Icw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.