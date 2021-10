The Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.3 update was released today, and you better believe we have all the patch notes. There have been a good number of changes to balancing, as well as some tweaks and improvements, and of course some bug fixes. The size of the patch depends on your platform, but it will be at least 1GB, maybe two. Why so large? Some say it’s because that’s standard for a game this size in the modern era, but I know that it’s really because each patch comes with a digitized version of Tom Clancy’s consciousness that he uploaded before he died. Anyway, let’s see what update YS63.3 has in store!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO