So far this year, the US has suffered 267 mass shootings. That's the new tally after four incidents occurred across the country between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Overnight violence brings the number of mass shootings in the US this year to 267. As the nation marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, it has a staggering and grim new statistic to contend with for 2021. Please enable JavaScript to view...www.tuipster.com