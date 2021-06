Ever since Arizona Republicans began their review of 2.1m ballots from the 2020 election, a huge question has loomed over the effort: who exactly is paying for it?. The Arizona senate, which authorized the inquiry, only gave $150,000 to fund it, an amount not expected to cover the entire cost (which is unknown). The rest of the money is being paid for by private donors, but the firm running the effort, called Cyber Ninjas, has refused to disclose who they are.