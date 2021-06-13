Cancel
Owensboro, KY

William 'Bill' Ryan

By Karah Wilson McLean County News
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Ryan, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1942, In East Gary, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Eunice F. Ryan. Bill was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Signal Delivery for many years and retired from Sterett Crane and Rigging. Bill enjoyed going to car shows and swap meets and was a member of the Antique Auto Club. He had a passion for classic cars and hot rods and was constantly building and restoring all of his cars. He freely helped people that needed his knowledge on projects regarding their vehicles. Bill had a witty sense of humor, a fun personality and was loved by all.

