Todd Robert Brownson
Todd Robert Brownson, 54, of Owensboro, formerly of Catlettsburg, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 12, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Terry Brownson and the late Mary Ann Holbrook Brownson Whetsel. Todd attended special education classes at Boyd County schools and became a companion and friend to his grandmother and mother, with whom he lived most of his life. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, drawing and visiting with family.www.messenger-inquirer.com