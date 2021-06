We had one more week before our planned re-departure towards Alaska and we did not want to spend it in the same place as last week (Friday Harbor). All the major repairs and provisions are complete so we chose to get away from civilization and get a little relaxing on. We decided on a return trip to Garrison Bay at English Camp, at the northern end of San Juan Island. Garrison Bay is one of our favorites this side of Juan De Fuca. It is scenic, quiet, usually not very crowded (at least it hasn’t been the three other times we have been here), and has a nice trail system on land with easy access. We really couldn’t ask for more out of an anchorage.