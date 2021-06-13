Robert Whittaker reacts to Israel Adesanya win at UFC 263 — ‘Rest up, see you soon’

It was only recently that Israel Adesanya looked invincible. Like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones before him, Adesanya’s abundant confidence and calm finesse in the ring made him look levels beyond his opponents. This is a man who dispatched Robert Whittaker on home soil. He defeated the legend Anderson Silva. He handed Paolo Costa his first ever MMA loss, via second round knockout. Until he moved up a division to fight Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya had never lost a fight in his entire MMA career.