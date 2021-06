Chicago and True are BFFs! The adorable daughters of Kim and Khloe Kardashian were having the best time ever wearing princess dresses and singing songs from ‘Frozen’. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 3, looked like she was having the time of her life during a play date with her cousin Chicago West, 3. The adorable duo, who have been BFFs since the day they were born, were seen doing karaoke in a series of clips Khloe posted to her IG Story on May 23. In the videos, little True wore a blue princess dress with a bright blonde hair extension in the back of her head. “I like your hair,” Khloe was heard saying, referencing the clip-on which was part of the Elsa costume from Frozen.