Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC 263

By Andrew Ravens
mmanews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori was everything fight fans had hoped to see from the best the middleweight division has to offer. The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 263 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (June 13, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena. As seen...

www.mmanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Suarez
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Aljamain Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Trevingiles#Abubakarnurmagomedov#Derekbrunson#Robwhittakermma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCfilmdaily.co

(#MMAStreams!’!) Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori: UFC 263 Live Streaming Free Reddit

We have two big fights on UFC 263, Adesanya vs Vettori 2in the main event, and Leon Edwards v Nate Diaz fight. Ready to stream Adesanya vs Vettori 2 through Reddit? Check all options to watch UFC 263 Live Stream Reddit Online for Free. UFC 263 will witness a huge night of MMA between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori this Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 salaries: Adesanya takes home $500k guaranteed, Vettori $350k

In recent years the UFC has worked hard to keep more and more of their event finances under wraps. They’ve convinced state governments to exempt their pay data from public records laws, making what were once commonly reported payouts much much rarer to come by. However, through a recent Freedom...
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 263 Full Salaries Revealed: Israel Adesanya Leads The Pack

The salaries for UFC 263 have been revealed, and leading the way for all combatants on the card are the event’s headliners, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The UFC 263 salaries list was released by the Arizona Department of Gaming and obtained via MMA Junkie. The figures do not include pay-per-view percentage cuts and also do not include deductions, i.e. insurance and taxes.
UFCBloody Elbow

Report - UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 pulls estimated 600,000 PPV buys worldwide

Things have to be going pretty well for the UFC in 2021 when a 600,000 buy PPV clocks in as just the 4th highest selling card of the year to date. That’s the number quoted in the Sports Business Journal, who estimate that the UFC 263 fight card headlined by a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori pulled in as much as 500,000 buys in the North American ESPN+ market alone—with an estimated 100,000 buys coming from overseas, international PPV markets.
UFCjioforme.com

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed by Israel Adesanya’s victory at UFC 263 and the champions counterattacked – MMA Sports

Robert Whittaker was not impressed by Israel Adesanya’s victory over Marvin Vettori. UFC 263.. Adesanya After losing his first career, he returned to the Octagon after losing his decision to Jan Blawowic to win a light heavyweight title at UFC 259. As he entered the battle with Vettori on UFC 263, many wanted to know how the middleweight champion would react to his first career. loss. He won the 50-45 battle on all three judges’ scorecards, so he came to dominate the battle.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker dubs Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, ‘Stylebender’ responds

Robert Whittaker dubbed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, and “The Last Stylebender” responded. Adesanya defeated rival Marvin Vettori in the pair’s rematch as last weekend’s UFC 263 pay-per-view event in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya was able to utilize his superior striking and showed improvements in his grappling as was able to win a unanimous decision over the Italian. Vettori, of course, only got the title shot against Adesanya after Whittaker was forced to decline it due to the fight’s close proximity to his matchup against Kelvin Gastelum in April. With Whittaker unable to take the fight at that time, Vettori stepped up and got the title shot instead, only Adesanya was able to go in there and win handily.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Betting Odds for Poirier v McGregor

It’s hard to be over-the-top about a fight this big. The upcoming third meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor isn’t for another six weeks, scheduled to take place on July 10, but it is so big that it’s impossible to talk about it too soon. Check out the odds on this epic rematch here.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera finds Dominick Cruz backstage with his pants down following UFC Vegas 29 (Video)

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera called out Dominick Cruz backstage following UFC Vegas 29, after catching Cruz with his pants down. Vera defeated Davey Grant via unanimous decision in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. After losing the first round to Grant, who was busier with his striking, Vera really came on in the second and third rounds with his work from the clinch especially, as he cut open Grant with elbows that sliced the Brit’s face open. Although Grant was tough enough to survive until the final bell, Vera did all the damage in the fight and deserved to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the bout.