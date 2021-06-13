Lil Wayne House And Cars / Inside Lil Wayne S Insane New 17 Million Florida Mega Mansion : Apart from trophies, plates, and tattoos, the artist collects cars.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is now 13 years old! Classics like this are truly uncommon, so let’s have a look at the impact of this release. First, words from Tunechi himself. Wayne took to Instagram to celebrate, exclaiming, “Happy 13th to the project that really showed me my fans/supporters have love for me!!!” Given the anticipation built up for it, there were plenty of leaks and piracy attempts but Wayne was still able to come out commercially successful from it. He celebrates this too, saying “We did “Amilli” the first week in a time where sales were down because of piracy/bootlegging!!! For that, I’ll forever be grateful! 🤙🏾”