Stockholm Mean Machines top Carlstad Crusaders, former QB in Swedish season-opener
The grass is always greener on the other side, but for Tim Morovick a different uniform provided exactly the same result. The dual-threat import quarterback last took the field as a member of the Stockholm Mean Machines in their 14-12 loss to the Carlstad Crusaders in the 2020 Swedish championship. In Saturday’s season-opening rematch, he was sporting Crusader red and black for the first time but found himself once again on the losing end, falling to the Mean Machines 26-22 despite a strong individual outing.www.americanfootballinternational.com