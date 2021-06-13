Cancel
Stockholm Mean Machines top Carlstad Crusaders, former QB in Swedish season-opener

By JC Abbott
americanfootballinternational.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grass is always greener on the other side, but for Tim Morovick a different uniform provided exactly the same result. The dual-threat import quarterback last took the field as a member of the Stockholm Mean Machines in their 14-12 loss to the Carlstad Crusaders in the 2020 Swedish championship. In Saturday’s season-opening rematch, he was sporting Crusader red and black for the first time but found himself once again on the losing end, falling to the Mean Machines 26-22 despite a strong individual outing.

www.americanfootballinternational.com
