Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheboro, NC

Ruben Navarrettte: A lesson in free speech

By RUBEN NAVARRETTE Washington Post
Lincoln Journal Star
 10 days ago

Can Mexicans experience racism in the United States?. You had better believe it. It's been happening in the U.S. Southwest for more than 170 years. The land grab known as the Mexican-American War was aptly characterized by former President Ulysses S. Grant as "one of the most unjust (wars) ever waged by a stronger against a weaker nation." The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the two-year conflict in 1848 by spelling out a requirement that the descendants of Mexicans left behind in the vast territory that would be divided into eight states be treated with fairness, respect and dignity.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#Race#Mexican People#Mexicans#Mexican Americans#Principal Penny Crooks#Tejanos#American#Asian#Asheboro High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profane social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright ban public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.