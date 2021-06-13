Ruben Navarrettte: A lesson in free speech

Can Mexicans experience racism in the United States?. You had better believe it. It's been happening in the U.S. Southwest for more than 170 years. The land grab known as the Mexican-American War was aptly characterized by former President Ulysses S. Grant as "one of the most unjust (wars) ever waged by a stronger against a weaker nation." The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the two-year conflict in 1848 by spelling out a requirement that the descendants of Mexicans left behind in the vast territory that would be divided into eight states be treated with fairness, respect and dignity.