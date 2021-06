Desserts with citrus fruits can be really refreshing and sweet! Many people like lava cake and this is probably one of the most ordered cakes in many restaurants all over the world. I really love moist cakes and lava is definitely one of them! However, am kind of bored from the classic chocolate lava cake, so I tried to make something different and more refreshing – and I found this delicious lemon lava cake recipe – easy, zesty and full of flavors!