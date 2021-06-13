Cancel
Franklin, IN

Franklin manufacturer to get $2M from state for expansion

By Staff Reports
Republic
 10 days ago

FRANKLIN — A Franklin-based orthodontics manufacturer will get about $2 million in state economic development funds on top of tax incentives provided by the city. G and H Orthodontics, Inc., formerly known as G and H Wire, will receive the state incentives as long as it meets its job creation goals. The company earlier this year received nearly $700,000 in incentives from Franklin to establish a new headquarters at 40 Linville Way. With the move, the company plans to more than double its workforce by 2023, according to state documents.

