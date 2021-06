The Dodgers tied a season-high with five home runs – three in a six-run first inning – and scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings as they pounded a woeful Texas Rangers team, 12-1, extending their winning streak during this brief tour of last-place teams to four games. But there might have been collateral damage. Max Muncy had started just twice in the previous five games after injuring his right ankle in Atlanta last weekend.