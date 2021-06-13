Smoky Mountain Encounters: Trout, elk, and a bear highlight visit

One way for people in our area to envision the Great Smoky Mountains is to think of our Laurel Highlands on steroids. The Smokies straddle the Appalachian spine like a rumpled blanket draped over a low-hanging clothesline. The northwestern slope is in Tennessee, while the southeastern flank lies in North Carolina. Jagged peaks poke at random to 6,600 feet elevation. Mount Davis, the highest point in our Laurel Mountains, and in Pennsylvania, stands at a modest 3,213 feet above sea level.