Christopher baseball team advances in CCS playoffs

By Emanuel Lee
Gilroy Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking his first start of the season, Logan Stelling did what he’s done throughout his athletic career at Christopher High: he delivered. The recent graduate pitched 3 ⅓ innings of one-run ball and also had two RBIs in the Cougars’ 4-1 win over San Lorenzo Valley on Saturday in a Central Coast Section Division IV playoff quarterfinal.

gilroydispatch.com
#Ccs#Baseball Team#San Lorenzo Valley#Christopher Baseball
