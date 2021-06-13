Christopher baseball team advances in CCS playoffs

Half Moon Bay traveled to Sacred Heart Prep with a chance to win the final PAL bid for the CCS Baseball Playoffs. HMB jumped on SHP early as Tristan Hofmann led off with a walk, Jared Mettam singled, and Coleman Colucci singled to load the bases with no outs. William Moffitt reached on a fielders choice to drive in Hofmann and put HMB in the lead. Todd Damrosch followed Moffitt up with another RBI groundout scoring Mettam, and Tanner Bye hustled to first to force an error and bring in Moffitt making it 3-0 after the top of the 1st. The Ace of the staff Josh Dybalski was on the mound so The Cougars knew they would get a quality performance. He started off with a 1 pitch groundout, and followed it up with his first strikeout of the game. After an SHP single Catcher Todd Damrosch pulled out the gun to shoot down the runner attempting to steal second, and end the inning. Hofmann singled in the 2nd, but HMB could not bring him home. The Gators scored 2 in the 2nd after a catchers interference on a late swing, and a double to deep right making it 3-2 after 2. SHP tied it in the bottom of the 3rd after a lead off double, and an eventual sac fly to tie it at 3, but Dybalski was never rattled. From that point on he did not allow another runner to score, and threw 2 huge shutdown innings to keep the game tied at 3 after 5 innings of play. Moffitt started a rally of his own with a single, and 2 stolen bases to get into scoring position. Bye drove him in with a clutch RBI single to give HMB a 1 run lead going into the bottom of the 6th. David Nieves made an outstanding diving catch at third base to rob SHP of sure extra bases, and keep HMB in the lead. Colucci started a 2 out rally in the 7th with a single. After that Moffitt and Damrosch singled to load the bases for Bye. A pitching change was made and Bye stood his ground in the box for an RBI HBP on the new pitchers first pitch. This gave The Cougars a 2 run cushion. Nieves hustled out what looked to be a sure infield single, but was called out by the first base umpire to end the rally. Dybalski was ready to finish the game in the 7th as Nieves made another nice play at third to record the first out. After weak contact led to an uncharacteristic error in the Cougar infield the first baseman Colucci flashed his gold glove. Colucci made an outstanding backhanded catch on a hard line drive and recovered back to the bag for a double play to end the game and put Half Moon Bay into CCS where they will travel to Willow Glen at 1pm. HMB has an 8 game win streak and Willow Glen has a 9 game win streak.