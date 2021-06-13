Cancel
Real Estate

Gloria Gaynor’s $1.2 Million New Jersey Mansion Is for Sale and Fit for a Disco Diva (PHOTOS)

By Jacklyn Krol
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling all disco divas and people who just got back from outer space: Gloria Gaynor's New Jersey mansion is on the market!. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Gaynor's home is currently for sale and listed at $1.249 million. It resides in a cul-de-sac in a small town in New Jersey that is home to roughly 7,000 residents. The "I Will Survive" singer did the majority of the interior design for the home, which boasts 8,000-square-feet and two stories.

