Gloria Gaynor’s $1.2 Million New Jersey Mansion Is for Sale and Fit for a Disco Diva (PHOTOS)

One of the celebrity world’s most dynamic home decorators and flippers, Cher has bought, designed, improved and sold magnificent homes from Hawaii to California, New York and Florida. Over the years her tasteful decor, with a touch of the exotic, has made decorating magazine covers in the finest architectural publications worldwide. One of her best homes was on exclusive La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, a home with the Cher signature still very much intact. A classic example of Cher’s fondness for Moorish architectural additions, the Biscayne Bay estate that was on the market at $22 million sold for a reported $17 million.