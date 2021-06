Activists have documented what they say is an alarming rise in deportations of Uighur Muslims at China’s request from Muslim-majority countries.Oslo-based Uighur activist Abduweli Ayup told CNN he had confirmed 28 Uighur deportations from three Muslim-majority countries between 2017 and 2019, comprising 21 from Egypt, five from Saudi Arabia and two from the UAE.China has been accused of systemically oppressing Uighurs in the country’s Xinjiang region, and the UN has expressed concerns about the mass incarceration of more than a million Muslims and other minority groups in detention centres. China has denied the allegations, saying the centres are providing voluntary...