The MLB Gambling Podcast drops a new episode and gets you ready for a new week preview. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji drop their weekend episode and discuss everything that went on in the MLB over the weekend along with the MLB Week Preview and NL MVP. In addition, get caught up on injury news and notes from around the league. Furthermore, the guys discuss the NL MVP race thus far. Does DeGrom have a chance being a pitcher? Or are Fernando Tatis Jr and Ronald Acuna Jr going to run away with it?