Bays Mountain anniversary committee seeks photos for coffee table book

By Submitted by Mary Steadman
Kingsport Times-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium 50th Year committee is looking for beautiful photos of Bays Mountain to use for promotional purposes, including a commemorative coffee table book it hopes to release later this year. Photos can be color or black-and-white. However, they must be high-resolution images (300 dpi or...

www.timesnews.net
