Bays Mountain anniversary committee seeks photos for coffee table book

When it comes to the art and architecture of a landscape, parks, plazas, and even pastures may come to mind. yet there is a discipline dedicated to an entirely different kind of landscape — one that lives in subaquatic spaces — and it’s called aquascaping. this art of creating an underwater garden within the confines of an aquarium combines architecture, sculpture, painting, landscape management and careful focus on the flora and fauna that live inside. ranging from minimal driftwood arrangements to elaborate jungle environments, the resulting compositions are as dynamic as they are distinct, and can form an artful expression in any interior environment. aquascape designs can be stylized according to a range of aesthetic influences, including the garden-like ‘dutch style’ and the japanese-inspired ‘nature style’ — but before we dive into types and techniques, we look back at aquascaping history.