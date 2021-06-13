Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

PET OF THE WEEK: Lala

By OA Life
Odessa American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala, a female 4-month to 1-year-old black and white pit mix, needs to be adopted to a good home. Lala is a very playful and calm dog that is friendly with other dogs but cats are an unknown. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced for the month of June: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Lala or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Lala has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.

www.oaoa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Odessa Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.