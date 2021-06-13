PET OF THE WEEK: Lala

Lala, a female 4-month to 1-year-old black and white pit mix, needs to be adopted to a good home. Lala is a very playful and calm dog that is friendly with other dogs but cats are an unknown. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced for the month of June: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Lala or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Lala has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.