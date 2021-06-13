So you bought a boat: Many options for folks who flocked to river
During the more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, boat sales — both those with motors and those without — skyrocketed nationwide. The outdoor nature of boating made it attractive for those trying to follow strategies for slowing the spread of the coronavirus. That proved true and then some in the tri-state area, according to those on the frontlines of the water sports industry, and has not let up more than a year later.www.telegraphherald.com