Football

Lions Ground Flight

By LockedIN
lockedinmagazine.com
 10 days ago

EXPLOSIVE FIRST HALF LEADS THE LIONS TO VICTORY AGAINST THE FLIGHT. The Columbus Lions came to Trenton New Jersey on Saturday to take on the undefeated Jersey Flight and My412 was on hand as the Columbus Lions improved to 2-1 on the season after dismantling Jersey Flight in a 49-15 victory. The Lions defense dominated in the first half forcing turnover after turnover and the offense capitalized and they entered halftime with a 42-0 victory.

