Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Notable Quote – Private Sector has to Work at Stuff while Public Sector Can Be Mediocre

By Authors
granitegrok.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd unlike a government agency, the private owner is obliged by self-preservation to try to avoid losses, which means that he is forced to run his railroad economically and efficiently. And also unlike a government agency, the private capitalist is nearly always obliged to face competition – which means to make the services he provides or the goods he sells superior or at least equal to those provided by his competitors. Therefore the private capitalist normally serves the public far better than the government could if it took over his property.

granitegrok.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venture Capitalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
EconomyThe Daily Star

Private sector in a sorry state

Bangladesh's private sector has long been in stagnation because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this was again on display during the auction for sukuk last week. The government earlier said it would mobilise Tk 4,000 crore from the second and final round of the auction of the Shariah-based tool. But...
Economytechwire.net

As the economy reopens, HCM technology is essential for the public sector to compete for in-demand talent

Economies in some parts of the world, namely North America and the UK, are beginning to re-open. Specifically, the U.S. economy aims to be back to normal business by Independence Day, which will no doubt usher in some much-needed normalcy across all 50 states. As of today, CDC guidelines are easing, as an encouraging percentage of Americans are getting vaccinated. By the time we reach the July 4th mile marker, that portion is expected to rise significantly.
BusinessRTTNews

UK Private Sector Logs Strong Growth In June

The UK private sector logged one of the fastest expansion on record in June as there were marked increases in output across the manufacturing and services sectors as the economy continued to reopen, following the COVID-19 lockdown, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The flash composite output index dropped to...
Energy Industrynewbusinessethiopia.com

ECA emphasizes criticality of private sector investment

The criticality of private sector energy generation investments in Africa to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 was emphasized today at an online ministerial session on trends of energy prices in Africa. ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe noted on the occasion that investment in energy sector is critical for...
EconomyThe Daily Star

Private sector faces burdensome business climate: IFC

The private sector in Bangladesh faces one of the most burdensome business environments in the world, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a report yesterday. "To improve the business environment and attract more local and foreign investment, the country needs to embark on a new round of reforms," it said.
Economythevibes.com

World Bank revises M’sia’s GDP growth to 4.5%

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s economy is projected to grow by 4.5% this year from an earlier forecast of 6.0% amid a dramatic resurgence of Covid-19 infections beginning mid-April this year, said the World Bank. According to its “Malaysia Economic Monitor: Weathering the Surge” report launched today, the recent spike in...
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Private Sector Growth Fastest Since 2011

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in June with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The flash composite output index climbed to a 123-month high of 60.4 from 56.2 in the previous...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Expands Most Since 2006

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the economy re-opened further from virus-fighting restrictions and vaccine progress boosted confidence, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. At 59.2, the flash composite output index hit a 180-month high,...
Businessrealinvestmentadvice.com

Seth Levine: Inflation – Why Now & Will Bondholders Care?

As I sat down to write this month’s article, just one topic came to mind: inflation. Readers know that I just wrote on this theme. Yet, it remains topical and I have more to exploring to do. I’m specifically interested in why we’re seeing inflation now and does it even matter for bond investors (i.e. will bonds sell off in its presence as expected). I think we can better clarify the former and begin to delve into the latter. I find the U.S. treasury market’s recent rally (after initially selling off) interesting as it relates to both questions.
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

World Bank vows to keep board apprised of climate action progress

The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost its spending on climate change to 35 per cent from 28 per cent and to provide annual progress reports to its board after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lacking a clear implementation strategy. The bank, the largest...
Minimum Wagecolombotelegraph.com

A National Wage Policy Is The Need Of The Day!

Not many choose to get involved in highly controversial issues because of inevitable retaliations and reprisals to follow. Few dares confrontation, hence things continue unabated. National Wage policy is one such that remains an outstanding with no remedy possible for want of someone to bell the cat! Besides the objectives, concepts and considerations underlying a Wage Policy a new requirement has arisen due to the rapidly changing land scape centered round the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the globe in all spheres of the socio-economic web. I therefore decided to court danger and share some of my own experiences as well as current developments related to the field to invoke, some kind of constructive dialogue on the subject.
Advocacygov.scot

Tackling Child Poverty: Third Year Progress Report

Investment of almost £1 billion to tackle child poverty in the last financial year has been welcomed by Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison. She has also pledged to bring forward “game changing” policies as she called for society to unite to eradicate child poverty in Scotland. Ms Robison was speaking...
Educationidahoednews.org

Rising private sector pay creates a conundrum for school districts

As our country and our state emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, a disconnect between available jobs and workers willing to accept poverty level compensation is hitting home. Potential steps forward for many workers in retail and other private sector fields could threaten school districts’ ability to recruit and retain vital support staff workers who will have more options for better paying jobs.
AgricultureColumbia University

Environmental Science and Policy Students Begin Their Summer Policy Analysis Workshops

The students in Columbia University’s Master of Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy Class of 2022 are just embarking on their Workshop in Applied Earth Systems Management. The students spend this summer-long workshop doing an in-depth analysis of a piece of proposed, but not yet enacted, United States federal, state, or local legislation.