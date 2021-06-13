Predators Land Sharks

With the NHL draft order decided through the 27th pick, draft season is getting closer and closer. With the draft upcoming many mock drafts from fans and projections from both fans and media alike. This article won’t be as eventful or even controversial as a mock draft, but instead, I will be looking at projections for the Nashville Predators‘ 18th pick. Of course, the draft is unpredictable, especially this year with the amount of variance in playing time each prospect got during the weird year. I most likely won’t get the player the Predators choose correct, but I consider it a win if I’m within the range. With that being said, let’s check out some players that they could get with the 18th pick.