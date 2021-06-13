Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Predators Land Sharks

By LockedIN
lockedinmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe packed Arena, well over 7,000 Arena fans packed into the stands this long-time in-state rivalry between Sharks and Predators. The Predators entered the game 0-1 under Orlando new head coach & arena football legend Ben Bennett. After back to back scoring drives by quarterback Mike Fafaul and a deuce from kicker Brandon Behr the Sharks lead after 1.

lockedinmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Arena Football#Predators Land Sharks#Nal#The Columbus Lions#Lockedin Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville Sharks preview 2021 season

After a 20 month wait, the Sharks finally return to the field on Saturday, June 12. Mia O'Brien caught up with star wide-out Devin Wilson to preview the season.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Sharks beat Danbury and Bristol

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks posted a pair of wins over Connecticut opponents, improving to 3-0 in New England Collegiate Baseball League play. MV powered past the Danbury Westerners, 8-3, at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs on a beautiful, clear and cool Thursday evening. The Sharks scored two runs in...
Baseballvineyardgazette.com

Sharks Return to Vineyard and They Are Hungry

After a year with no summer league baseball, Island fans flocked to opening day at the Shark Tank Tuesday evening to watch the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks defeat the Ocean State Waves 8-3.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators: 3 Players to Target With 18th Overall Pick

With the NHL draft order decided through the 27th pick, draft season is getting closer and closer. With the draft upcoming many mock drafts from fans and projections from both fans and media alike. This article won’t be as eventful or even controversial as a mock draft, but instead, I will be looking at projections for the Nashville Predators‘ 18th pick. Of course, the draft is unpredictable, especially this year with the amount of variance in playing time each prospect got during the weird year. I most likely won’t get the player the Predators choose correct, but I consider it a win if I’m within the range. With that being said, let’s check out some players that they could get with the 18th pick.
NHLFlorida Times-Union

Preview: Sharks at Columbus Lions

Who: Jacksonville Sharks at Columbus Lions. Where: Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. The skinny: Without their starting quarterback, the Sharks enter the second week at 0-1, dropping their opening game for the first time since entering the National Arena League before the 2017 season. ... The NAL injury report lists quarterback Mike Fafaul as out for this week, after he exited last week's 52-41 loss to the Orlando Predators in the second quarter. ... Quarterback Breck Ruddick stepped in for Fafaul last week, going 8 for 18 behind center for 85 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Former Bolles School quarterback Connor Kaegi is also listed on the active roster. ... Fullback Alstevis Squirewell contributed a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and 53 total yards during the loss to the Orlando Predators. ... Wide receiver Devin Wilson led Jacksonville with 10 catches and two touchdowns last week. ... For the Lions (2-1), quarterback Mason Espinosa passed for five touchdowns last week against the Jersey Flight, a 49-15 romp that Columbus led 42-0 at halftime.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators Should Pursue Krejci & Reimer in Free Agency

The Nashville Predators have already started their offseason, but that doesn’t mean the work for the 2020-21 season is complete. There are still a few teams playing, and some of those players are set to become free agents this summer. Keeping tabs on those players, how they’re holding up, and what they might be able to bring to the table next year are important questions the Predators should still be asking. Two players, in particular, David Krejci (whose Boston Bruins were just eliminated yesterday) and James Reimer, may be the best fits for the Predators next season.
Worldnetwerk24.com

Boland Dames trample Sharks

Built on the back of a powerful performance by their pack of forwards, the Boland Dames secured a well-deserved 11-5 win over the Cell C Sharks in their sixth round Women’s Premier Division clash in Durban on Saturday. The visitors enjoyed territorial advantage and had the bulk of the possession,...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Best Case Scenarios for the Expansion Draft

It’s inevitable that the Nashville Predators, and pretty much every other NHL team, will lose a player in the Expansion Draft that they probably don’t want to lose. The Predators are right on that fringe of being either a playoff team or a team that continues to go backwards in 2021-22. They need a successful offseason from GM David Poile, and his protection list is first on the to-do list.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sharks’ Best Players in Franchise History

The San Jose Sharks are a team that lack the history of the Montreal Canadiens. The team’s beginning in the league saw San Jose take part in the 1991 Expansion Draft alongside the Minnesota North Stars. Since then the Sharks have appeared in one Stanley Cup Final, five Western Conference Finals, and secure one Presidents’ Trophy.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Things They Should and Shouldn’t Do

After their horrible start to last season, the Nashville Predators got their act together and made a huge run at the end of the season to make the playoffs. However, the Predators also didn’t manage to get out of the first round of the playoffs and suffered an early exit for the fourth straight year. Even though they gave the Carolina Hurricanes all they could handle, it still wasn’t enough to push them into the 2nd round.
NHLchatsports.com

Former Predator Craig Smith Is a Scoring Anomaly

Craig Smith is one of the weirdest yet most consistent players in Nashville Predators franchise history. The guy is a fan favorite, and for a good reason. He scores goals, skates fast, hits people, and is a meme machine. I mean, who else could pull off a shirtless interview on live television other than Smith?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators Should Steer Clear of Seth Jones

One notable narrative of the offseason so far is regarding Seth Jones, who has not yet signed an extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets and plans to test the free-agent market in 2022 (from Change of plans: Blue Jackets likely to trade Seth Jones without contract extension, The Athletic, 5/30/2021). With that news, the likelihood that Jones will be traded before next summer skyrocketed. But expect the Blue Jackets to ask a hefty price in return for the revered defenseman.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Expansion Primer: San Jose Sharks

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection, and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4:00 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

How Are Sharks’ Top Prospects Progressing?

Kyle, Erik, and JD look at the top prospects in the San Jose Sharks pipeline and review their seasons, what their comps currently look like, and where they fit into the Sharks’ reset. We discuss Jonathan Dahlén (3:00), Daniil Gushchin (11:00), Tristen Robins (18:00), Thomas Bordeleau (23:30), Artemi Knyazev (29:00), Ozzy Wiesblatt (36:00), Brandon Coe (42:00), and Ryan Merkley (44:00).
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Records fall in Sharks’ home debut

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When someone first walks into the Maryville Aquatic Center, one of the first things they will see is the Sharks’ record board. On the bottom row of that board are the fastest times in each event with the boys 15-18 age division records. For years; Matt Goodridge,...
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Trappers End Streak, Clip Sunfish

The Pierre Trappers has put an end to the 10 game losing streak on Tuesday night as they edged out the Sioux Falls Sunfish on the road with a 6-5 win. Pierre used a five run inning in the sixth to help propel them to the first win in 11 games as Eric Mast doubled home a run, Joseph Bramanti drove in two runs along with Richard Williams scoring two runs. Colin Adams hit a solo shot in the fifth which pulled the Trappers within two. Fischer Rausch picked up the win in relief for the Trappers as he went four scoreless innings walking and striking out three. Although not credited with a save, Clay Odenbach picked up the last three outs but not before the Sunfish made things interesting scoring twice and having the tying run on second when Odenbach struck out the final out in the game.
BaseballPost-Journal

Top-Seeded Panthers Reach Title Game

SOUTH DAYTON — Pine Valley took the lead with a three-run third inning and held on for a 6-3 Section VI Class D semifinal baseball victory over Brocton on Tuesday. The top-seeded Panthers will now take on No. 3 Franklinville in Thursday’s 5 p.m. championship game. Pine Valley entered the...