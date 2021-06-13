Arsenal can copy Ebere Eze transfer trick to solve Mikel Arteta's problem position
These are testing times for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta. After seeing his side finish eighth in the Premier League this season, resulting in them missing out on a place in Europe for the first time in 25 years, the Gunners boss has the unenviable task of turning the club back into a competitive force, as well as ensuring that they regain some of the respect that this famous, old club has lost in recent years.www.football.london