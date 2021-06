England footballers ‘taking the knee’ is “divisive” and fans who boo it “would like to end racism as well,” a government minister has said.Education minister Gillian Keegan told BBC Question Time that the gesture is "symbolism more than action".Her comments contradict those of Boris Johnson – who backed the England squad’s collective decision to take the knee prior earlier this week.The prime minister’s spokesman had said he “fully respects” their right to “make their feelings known” and added: “He respects the right of those who want to peacefully protest in this way.”Players were met with boos by some fans when...