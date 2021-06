The Pioneers have had high scoring games this season, but most of them were on the backs on really high walk totals and defensive mistakes by the other team. That was not the case last night in Casper, Wyoming, as Western Nebraska unloaded an offensive onslaught against the Casper Horseheads by winning 17-4 in game one of the series. The Pios put together 20 total hits compared to just 9 hits for Casper and ran away with this one early in the game.