Johnny Depp fans slammed Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

By Hina Masood
bolnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of criticism for American actor Amber Heard. Following the announcement of the sequel’s title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, fans urged the creators to boycott Heard in light of the domestic abuse case in which she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, were involved.

www.bolnews.com
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
James Wan
#Warner Bros#Aquaman#Film#American#Johnle412
